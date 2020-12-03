AfriForum again charges Malema with hate speech for ‘Kill the Boer’

Minority rights group AfriForum has submitted charges to the Equality Court against EFF leader Julius Malema for his members singing “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” in Senekal.

The charges were filed at the Johannesburg High Court, which sits as the Equality Court for the party members and its leadership singing the controversial song outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in October during the bail hearing of suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.

The charges also refer to “various other occasions” where the party and its leader sang the song which had already been declared as hate speech.

The current charge also deals with the violent nature of the EFF and recent remarks by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi when he sang a song translated as “call the fire brigade, burn these boers”, said AfriForum’s head of policy and action Ernst Roets.

“With the EFF and Malema’s continuous hate speech and Malema’s refusal to stop his supporters, it is AfriForum’s role as civil rights organisation, with a particular focus on the protection of minority rights, to take the necessary steps and ensure an end is put to it.

Malema and AfriForum reached a settlement in 2011 when the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered Malema to refrain from singing such songs, forcing him to discourage his supporters from singing them.

This came after the minority rights group applied to the Equality Court proceedings against the red-beret leader in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

The order was granted, declaring the words “awudubula ibhunu” and “Dubula amabhunu baya raypha” as hate speech, interdicting Malema from singing the song at any public or private gathering held or conducted by him.

But the two parties settled an agreement through a mediation process after an appeal was launched with the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“Farm murders are a serious and continuous reality. The EFF’s provocative incitement of farm murders outside the court where the accused of a farm murder are prosecuted, is shocking and unacceptable,” Roets said.

