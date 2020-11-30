Complaint lodged against Zuma, his lawyers for Zondo commission walkout

Former President Jacob Zuma and his legal representatives face a formal complaint for their “performance” when they walked out of the State Capture Commission proceedings over a week ago.

SA1st Forum lodged a formal complaint last week with the Legal Practitioners’ Council and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates to investigate whether Zuma and his representative, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, transgressed the code of conduct for legal practitioners.

“A line in the sand needs to be drawn and an example needs to be made of such actions. The complaint was lodged to protect the integrity of such judicial commissions of inquiry and that of the deputy chief justice. Such shenanigans of walk-outs should not become the order of the day in South African commissions of inquiry and such bodies,” said SA1st Forum convenor, advocate Rod Solomons.

The complaint comes after Zuma walked out of the commission of inquiry over a week ago following the dismissal of his application for chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

Zondo had also instructed that criminal charges be laid against Zuma for absconding the sitting.

“The SA1stForum joins others in demanding that there be consequences for such antics as those engaged in by Mr Zuma and his legal counsel led by advocate Sikhakhane SC.”

Meanwhile, the commission has served Zuma with yet another summons for him to appear before it in January 2021. The summons has compelled Zuma to give his testimony from 18 January to 22 January.

