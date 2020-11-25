Julius Malema shares racist attack against him on Twitter (explicit content)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has taken to social media to share a racist attack against him.

In the tweet, which contains strong language, he was called a number of racist epitaphs and threatened.

“I’m going to take your ***** son and cut him ***** and then I’m going to dump his head in a box on your front doorstep,” the person wrote.

The sender of the message did not answer their phone when The Citizen called.

In a subsequent post, Malema shared a video of a white man shouting at him in Afrikaans and calling his more expletives.

“You are going to die,” the man shouts, among other threats and insults.

You see ????????????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4CkuJmh07T — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 24, 2020

The EFF was not immediately available for comment on whether they were laying any criminal charges based on the posts and threats.

On Tuesday, the EFF leader tweeted a screenshot of message he supposedly received on Instagram, from user named Devon Meiring, where his life was being threatened. The message read: “Yusis bud can’t wait for someone to put a bullet in your fat head.”

You see ????????‍♂️???????? pic.twitter.com/Jphm5nfuY9 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 24, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

