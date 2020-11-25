News 25.11.2020 04:09 pm

Julius Malema shares racist attack against him on Twitter (explicit content)

Christelle du Toit
Julius Malema shares racist attack against him on Twitter (explicit content)

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Editorial warning: this article contains strong and offensive language. Reader discretion is advised.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has taken to social media to share a racist attack against him.

In the tweet, which contains strong language, he was called a number of racist epitaphs and threatened.

“I’m going to take your ***** son and cut him ***** and then I’m going to dump his head in a box on your front doorstep,” the person wrote.

The sender of the message did not answer their phone when The Citizen called.

In a subsequent post, Malema shared a video of a white man shouting at him in Afrikaans and calling his more expletives.

“You are going to die,” the man shouts, among other threats and insults.

 

The EFF was not immediately available for comment on whether they were laying any criminal charges based on the posts and threats.

On Tuesday, the EFF leader tweeted a screenshot of message he supposedly received on Instagram, from user named Devon Meiring, where his life was being threatened. The message read: “Yusis bud can’t wait for someone to put a bullet in your fat head.”

 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight How corruption between state and public sector happens

Crime WATCH: More trucks set alight as Ramaphosa condemns attacks

World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition