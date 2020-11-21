 
 
Zimbabweans to pursue land access in SA amid Covid-19 crisis

South Africa 2 hours ago

The ZCSA are seeking other ways to empower Zimbabwean and other underprivileged expats, which includes pursuing land access with traditional leaders, for those who wanted to purse agricultural business.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
21 Nov 2020
02:00:47 PM
Zimbabwean anti-riot police forces watch men arrested during violent protests triggered by a sudden rise in fuel prices announced by Zimbabwean president, before their hearing at the Law Court in Harare on January 16, 2019. Picture: AFP/File/Jekesai NJIKIZANA

Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa need access to land, job and business opportunities, and they plan to pursue these ideals in South Africa. According to the organisation Zimbabwean Community in South Africa (ZCSA), the plight of poor Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa has worsened after the Covdi-19 pandemic hit both countries, plundering the economy back home too. The organisation organised a gala dinner for 100 Zimbabwean activists, academics and dignitaries on Friday evening, to discuss issues facing their community. They announced a planned partnership with businesses to help all migrants in South Africa, including those from other countries through resource...

