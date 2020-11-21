Zimbabweans to pursue land access in SA amid Covid-19 crisis

Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa need access to land, job and business opportunities, and they plan to pursue these ideals in South Africa. According to the organisation Zimbabwean Community in South Africa (ZCSA), the plight of poor Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa has worsened after the Covdi-19 pandemic hit both countries, plundering the economy back home too. The organisation organised a gala dinner for 100 Zimbabwean activists, academics and dignitaries on Friday evening, to discuss issues facing their community. They announced a planned partnership with businesses to help all migrants in South Africa, including those from other countries through resource...

Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa need access to land, job and business opportunities, and they plan to pursue these ideals in South Africa.

According to the organisation Zimbabwean Community in South Africa (ZCSA), the plight of poor Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa has worsened after the Covdi-19 pandemic hit both countries, plundering the economy back home too.

The organisation organised a gala dinner for 100 Zimbabwean activists, academics and dignitaries on Friday evening, to discuss issues facing their community. They announced a planned partnership with businesses to help all migrants in South Africa, including those from other countries through resource sharing.

“We have realised that part of the challenges that we have in communities which leads to violence is the contestation for little resources. This is why we want to pioneer working programs with the business communities, both by South Africa and Zimbabwe,” said ZCSA chariman Ngabutho Mabena.

The ZCSA were seeking other ways to empower Zimbabwean and other underprivileged expats, he said. This included pursuing land access for them with traditional leaders and councils for those who wanted to purse agricultural business. This, he said would allow Zimbabweans to pursue different areas of economic productivity to the benefit of both countries.

It made no sense, however, for migrants from neighbouring countries to continue flocking to South Africa when there were no jobs left to compete for, he said.. Dwindling resources in poor areas in South Africa were behind the continued violence against poor immigrants in South Africa.

Around 20-40% of restaurants did not re-open (in South Africa) following the level 5 and 4 lock down restrictions, he pointed out. This led to thousands of Zimbabweans, who are estimated to make up as much as half the country’s restaurant sector workforce, being forced back into poverty.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe, which is still under lockdown level 4, saw millions facing daily hunger and joblessness.

“We understand the views of (ruling party) Zanu-PF, which says there is no crisis in Zimbabwe. But the reality is there is indeed a crisis, when you have 90% of the workforce in the informal sector that on its own is a crisis,” said Mabena.

On Thursday the International Cross Border Traders Association (ICTA) said the continued lock down in the country had led thousands of informal import/export traders in a desperate situation due to Zimbabwe’s closed borders.

“But the economic crisis also extends to South Africa where we have seen that unemployment is rising to 33% or more. That shows that even South Africa is in a crisis. That is why our keynote speaker (ANC SG) Jessie Duarte made this point at the gala dinner that indeed (both countries) are in a crisis.”

Simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.