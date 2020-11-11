Ace Magashule to his supporters: don’t march for me

No individual or group should march, print posters and placards in the name of Ace Magashule ahead of his court appearance on Friday as per the ANC’s secretary-general’s wish, said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that a warrant of arrest was issued for Magashule, who was summoned to appear in court links to the R255 million Free State asbestos audit tender.

Briefing ANC leaders on Tuesday about the content of the summons he received, he told officials he would be present at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday and would cooperate with law enforcement, said Mabe.

“Magashule briefed the officials about the content of the letter he received, which indicates that he will be charged under Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. These charges relate to his alleged failure to exercise oversight whilst he was premier of the Free State Province,” Mabe said.

The secretary-general also asked party members not to demonstrate and display any placards during his court proceedings.

“[He] expressed his preference to officials that he would not want any individual or groups to march, print posters, T-shirts and placards on this matter and in his name. The national officials expressed the wish that all structures respect this in the spirit of one ANC and to respect the rule of law. The ANC officials, in the spirit of the 54th conference resolutions, continue to condemn all acts of corruption and malfaesance,” Mabe said.

But Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina Tuesday night slammed the action taken against Magashule.

“You can arrest Magashule for all his sins, but not his ideas of Radical Economic Transformation (RET). We fear nothing, we have been on this road at some point and we fear nothing. The abuse of state organs to further political ends have short legs. We will meet at the festival OK,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court postponed the controversial asbestos audit case following the brief appearance of seven suspects on Wednesday.

Former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and her co-accused – including businessman Edwin Sodi – are expected to appear again on 19 February 2021, pending further investigations and arrests.

