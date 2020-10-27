Kelly Khumalo “hit men” loan mentioned in leaked documents

Leaked documents doing the rounds on social media suggest police are investigating Kelly Khumalo’s involvement in her slain lover, Senzo Meyiwa’s death.

This is as five men stand accused in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court for the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

During proceedings documents detailing the investigation were leaked, indicating the police wanted cellphone records of the singer to confirm whether she communicated with one of the accused on the day of the shooting.

Meanwhile in court, drama ensued when the accused initially refused to enter the dock, saying they were wrongfully arrested. The group reportedly told the court they did not know why they were arrested and they would not be applying for bail.

All of the accused were already in custody for other matters and they insisted they had nothing to do with the case. The matter is expected to be moved to the North Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and was postponed to 27 November for the accused to obtain legal representation.

The charge sheet appeared to suggest Meyiwa’s assailants had tried to kill him before, possibly on the same day before arriving at his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo’s house. Of the six counts, including murder, one of the counts was attempted murder in which the accused “unlawfully and intentionally attempted to kill” Meyiwa.

Count three involves an attack on Khumalo in which the accused face a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In the leaked documents which appeared to be signed by lead investigator Colonel Bongani Gininda, it is stated that a tracking device may have been used to follow Meyiwa to Khumalo’s house. An incident suggesting Kelly may have paid for the alleged hit was also being investigated.

One of the five accused allegedly pulled the trigger while others face charges relating to conspiracy to commit murder. Named for the first time in court, the accused are Muzikawulahlelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizeni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli.

Neither the state nor the accused and their defense opposed the media’s request to film and record the proceedings, with one of the accused apparently remarking the nation needed to see the thuggery in this case.

