Tshwane could have a new DA mayor next week

The Tshwane metro could have a new mayor by the end of next week following a tumultuous power battle won by the DA in the courts on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled in favour of the DA in the Gauteng government’s appeal of a high court judgement reinstating the former’s coalition government to the city.

This comes after the provincial government dissolved the council, putting the city under administration. The council was embroiled in political power struggles emanating from the resignation of disgraced former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa last year, who quit following a sex scandal involving one of the members of his mayoral committee.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams was just what the city needed. “I have full confidence that Randall Williams will make an excellent mayor of the City of Tshwane. I think he that has just the remedy for and is able to bring the stability, gravitas and the expertise that (he) has been able to show for a long period of time to lead a team that will put the interests of Tshwane first.”

The city was put under administration by the Gauteng government in March this year. Speaking at a press conference following the judgement, mayoral candidate Randall Williams said one of the party’s first priorities was to elect an acting city manager and deal with the city’s massive revenue collection backlog.

According to DA MP Mike Waters, the party hopes the council will have elected a mayor by the end of next week.

The SCA dismissed with costs the Section 18(4) appeal lodged by the Gauteng provincial overnment in July this year. “This appeal sought to delay the enforcement of a high court judgment which the DA obtained with its Section 18(3) application handed down in favour of the party in June, which instructed the immediate reinstatement of the DA administration and councillors in Tshwane pending the outcome of an appeal to the Constitutional Court on the matter,” said Steenhuisen.

He called for an end to the political “games” pulling the city apart and for political parties to put their differences aside in order to bring the city back into working order.

The party is already in talks with potential coalition partners as the DA attempts to garner enough votes to vote in its candidate next week. “This is a fantastic win for the DA and I am delighted that the judgment has now given the DA the green light to immediately reinstate our government in Tshwane,” said Steenhusen.

