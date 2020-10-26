Meyiwa was ‘assassinated’ – AfriForum

Slain football captain Senzo Meyiwa was “assassinated”, according to lobby group Afriforum.

This comes after the announcement of five suspects arrested on Monday morning following a dramatic breakthrough after six years of fruitless investigations.

Meyiwa’s death, which was initially believed to have been a botched robbery, is now thought to have been a hit on the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain. Shot in the chest in the presence of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, Meyiwa died at the hands of unknown assailants who entered the house, allegedly demanding valuables.

The recent arrests were the culmination of a far more nefarious narrative, according to Afriforum deputy CEO Kallie Kriel. According to Kriel, it was clearer than ever before that Meyiwa’s killer was part of a conspiracy to murder the soccer player.

The lobby group became representatives of the Meyiwa family under advocate Gerrie Nel’s private prosecution unit after long-standing dissatisfaction with the pace of the state’s investigation.

“What is also clear is that this isn’t simply a robbery that went wrong, it is an assassination,” said Kriel. He said mastermind behind the tragedy had yet to be arrested and said suspects did not include the person who ordered the hit.

“The person who pulled the trigger was not originally in the house. He went into the house and pulled the trigger. Somebody was brought to the house to commit the murder, but that person was not the mastermind,” said Kriel.

“We look forward to further arrests after this.”

Five suspects were arrested on Monday morning in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal. They are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday. According to police commissioner General Khehla Sithole, the detained suspects included “the one who pulled the trigger” and three people who were already in the house when the assailants entered.

Kriel said he commended the police who worked on cracking the case, saying there was more to come out of the investigation.

“We are determined to make sure justice is being served and to keep the wheels of justice turning,” said Kriel.

“We comment Colonel (Bongani) Gininda who led the team of investigators who worked very hard and we also want to thank the media who have kept the pressure up on this matter.

"What is also clear is that this isn't simply a robbery that went wrong. It is an assassination and had it not been for them we would not have come this far. We are confident that because we are involved and we know the facts in this matter, that there is a very strong case here."

