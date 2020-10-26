Cele to give update on Meyiwa arrests

Police Minister General Bheki Cele was expected to hold a joint press briefing with national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole brief the media on the latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case on Monday afternoon.

This was after the arrest of two suspects in the six-year long investigation.

The slain Orlando Pirates captain and Bafana Bafana player was shot dead while visiting his girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo, at her Vosloorus home, in what has largely speculated to have been a hit.

Last week the Sunday Independent reported police had obtained five arrest warrants for suspected hitmen. The crime caused a stir in the country when the soccer player was slain at the peak of his career.

Sunday Independent revealed the arrest warrants of the five were obtained on Wednesday.

