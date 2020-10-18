Hawks spokesperson probe into conflict of interest allegations still ongoing

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) – Hawks – says the public should rest assured that its national communicator only focuses on communication matters and is not involved in investigations.

This comes after the national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, noted media statements, which suggested there could be a conflict of interest involving the Hawks’ section head of communication and liaison in the alleged investigation relating to the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

News24 reported on Friday that the Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, was facing a backlash after his non-profit organisation (NPO) received a R3 million donation from the NLC to establish a sports centre for the community of Mashamba in Limpopo.

The Democratic Alliance’s Mat Cuthbert questioned the funding to a senior member of the Hawks, considering that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) had recently handed over evidence related to the Denzhe Primary Care scandal to the Hawks for investigation.

Police are currently probing four alleged corrupt projects involving the NLC, which includes Denzhe Primary Care, Zibsimazi, Life for Impact and I am Made for God’s Glory, News24 reported.

“Without confirming or denying as to whether the section head of communication and liaison is suspected to be involved in the allegations at hand, the current investigations reported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is handled by the Serious Economic Offences under the supervision of a Brigadier and a Major-General.

“These senior managers conduct their investigation without fear or favour. The members of the Hawks are aware of this principle,” spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement on Sunday.

Mogale added that the national head of the Hawks had not received any complaint from the complainants in this regard.

However, should the complainants feel the investigation is not conducted properly, they are “at liberty to bring it to the attention of the national head”.

“In case of a view that the DPCI is unduly influenced, the DPCI Retired Judge is at their disposal.”The national head has, on the other hand, assigned another Brigadier to conduct enquiries on internal level and to report to the national head. Such inquiry is intended to ensure that nothing is left unattended,” Mogale concluded.

Mulaudzi told IOL that he does not influence any investigations at the Hawks, he merely communicates information that is given to him.

