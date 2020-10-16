DA MPL Nkele Molapo axed for leaking information to EFF

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has terminated the membership of Gauteng MPL Nkele Molapo for leaking confidential party information to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) three years ago.

Molapo’s dismissal comes after she appealed a previous guilty verdict by the DA Federal Legal Commission in January this year. But the commission’s appeal panel confirmed her guilt, said Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty.

“The sanction imposed upon Ms Molapo is the immediate termination of her party membership, against which there are now no possible further internal appeals,” Moriarty said.

“With immediate effect, Ms Nkele Molapo is no longer a DA member, and thus she vacates her seat in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature too.”

Molapo was accused of leaking party information from the DA Tshwane to EFF leader Julius Malema which was then leaked back to then mayor Solly Msimanga.

Moriarty said a case was then opened internally by Msimanga.

According to Moriarty, evidence brought by witnesses corroborated each other with logical explanations and timelines. Molapo’s defence however was that she was framed, he said.

“This she did without giving any reasoning why this could have been the case, nor why she would be the target of such a plot nor who the mastermind would have been behind such a plot against her.”

But Molapo had not yet received communication from the party except the distributed media statement of her dismissal.

“I have noted the media statement announcing termination of my party membership. My counsel and I are yet to receive official communication from the party. I will be consulting with the counsel on the way forward,” she said.

Molapo made headlines earlier this week for opening a sexual assault case against Msimanga. She accused him of rubbing her thigh and making advances on her back in 2014.

Msimanga had since denied the allegations, refuting them as a smear campaign by Molapo following the investigation into the charges levelled against her.

