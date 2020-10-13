Pretoria man gets two life sentences for raping 6-year-old stepdaughter for years

A Pretoria stepfather has been handed two life sentences for raping and assaulting his stepdaughter for a period of four years, with the first incident happening when the child was just six years old.

Okkie Oostehuizen, 46, was found guilty of raping, assaulting and sexually assaulting the child over a period of four years.

He was engaged and living with the mother of the child in Sinoville but would go to the child’s room at night while the mother was asleep or was not home, to rape and assault the girl, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

ALSO READ: KZN man sentenced to life in jail for raping 7-year-old niece

“When the child was 11 years old, she told her aunt who reported the matter to the police. The child was then placed in the care of the aunt for her safety,” Mahanjana said.

Ooshuizen was convicted of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of assaulting a minor. He was handed a double life sentence, 12 years, and an additional one-year imprisonment respectively for the offences.

“Public prosecutor Hanlie du Preez welcomed the sentence and said the protection of victims is of the utmost importance and the sentence sends a clear message to sexual offenders,” said Mahanjana.

ALSO READ: Durban man accused of raping stepdaughter ‘too sick’ for first appearance

rorisangk@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.