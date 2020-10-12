DA lays criminal charges against Malema and Paulsen over ‘fighters attack!’ tweets

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his member of parliament Nazier Paulsen for inciting violence following their social media posts last week where they urged their members to “get ready” to “attack”.

This after Malema and Paulsen both tweeted pictures of machine guns following public violence by farmers who stormed Senekal Magistrates Court in Free State last week in an attempt to confront suspects accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner, 22. Malema and Paulsen both implied their members should get ready to attack.

Captioning a video showing the attack by farmers, Malema said his members would be present at the next court appearance on Friday, adding that “magwala a chechele morago (cowards move to the back)! Fighters attack!”

Since the government of @CyrilRamaphosa is extremely scared to respond decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago! Fighters attack! pic.twitter.com/HIddc4gOV3 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 7, 2020

This was followed by a picture posted on Twitter by Paulsen where he is standing with a machine gun. The image was captioned “Get ready!”

But this was a “reckless attempt” by the red-berets to further violence, said DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone who laid criminal charges at the Cape Town central police station on Monday.

“The EFF is showing its true colours. Malema and his thugs have no regard for the rule of law, their only contribution to the South African political landscape has been chaos, violence and a clear attempt to destroy democratic institutions.”

The party had last week referred Malema and Paulsen to parliament’s ethics committee for the social media posts to be probed.

“The ball is now in parliament and the police’s court to hold Malema and his band of quasi revolutionaries to account for their brazen incitement of violence. For too long the EFF has gotten away with this kind of behaviour, which has made them increasingly emboldened to say and do what they want,” said Mazzone.

Meanwhile, the trial against Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi commences at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

This after minority rights group AfriForum pressured the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute the EFF leaders for allegedly assaulting a senior police officer.

