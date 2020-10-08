NSFAS to brief parliament on corruption allegations

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is expected to explain itself at the sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology following multiple allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds this year. The latest being connected to a laptop tender, which caused massive delays for the delivery of hundreds of laptops to disadvantaged students, after accusations of irregularity in the tender process surfaced.

At the same meeting, which is scheduled for Friday, MPs will consider a submission by the National Education and Health Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), detailing allegations of maladministration at the financial aid scheme. The tender to supply NSFAS students with laptops was cancelled last month and a new one published after a slew of corruption allegations arose.

Earlier this year, NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen approved the cancellation of the tender in accordance with Regulation 13 (1) (c) of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) 2017 regulations. This after it was established that no acceptable bid was received. The laptop tender was initiated as a drive to assist students during the lockdown.

Nehawu threatened to go on strike in August after negotiations with NSFAS broke down. The union said the scheme cried poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic when workers asked for an 8% salary increase while the employer was only prepared to offer a 0% salary increase. This despite the institution having received its full allocation before the start of the nationwide lockdown in March.

