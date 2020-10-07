Municipalities Under the Spotlight During Cosatu National Protest

Municipal workers across the country have used the national strike on Wednesday to highlight their grievances with local government.

This as several marches and demonstrations across the country marked Cosatu’s Day of Action in their National Socio-Economic Strike across all sectors, but mainly highlighting the failings of government as the country’s largest employer.

In Tshwane, Gauteng, workers marched to the city’s council offices to demand payment of a promised Covid-19 allowance, a review of municipal funding, an end to corruption and protection thereof, and an end to the ‘attack’ on collective bargaining.

Tension between municipalities and their workers in Gauteng escalated this year after four out of 11 municipalities failed to effect the 6,25% salary increase agreed upon by the employer, two years ago.

1/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 2/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 3/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 4/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 5/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 6/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 7/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 8/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 9/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 10/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 11/11 Cosatu took the street countrywide on Wednesday, with workers listing several demands, including an end to corruption and the implementation of agreed-upon salary increases. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

The main Main Collective Agreement calls for collective bargaining at a divisional level to be convened amongst SAMWU, IMATU and SALGA, in order to minimize labour disputes and promote labour peace within the workplace.

In Germiston, Ekurhuleni, SAMWU General Secretary, Koena Ramotlou joined marching workers where a memorandum would be delivered listing the abovementioned demands.

“Workers are demanding that the City of Ekurhuleni withdraw its expedition application and pay workers their 6.25% salary increase,” the union tweeted.

Members in the province also demanded the signing of the Amanzi Bargaining Council Agreement for workers in the water sector.

SAMWU’s first Deputy President Nelson Mokgotho has joined workers in Giyani Limpopo as part of Cosatu’s endorsed protest action.

Their main demand was for the arrests of those who stole municipal resources and the protection of whistleblowers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.