Hawks nab Sars official ‘for soliciting a bribe’

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has just confirmed the arrest of one of its employees working in the Bloemfontein debt management office on Monday.

This follows a sting operation by the elite investigative police unit, the Hawks, for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a taxpayer.

According to Sars, the employee allegedly offered to write off a taxpayer’s tax debt in return for the payment of R20 000. The agency said it would be co-operating fully with the elite investigative police unit.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that the organisation wished to state that it would not tolerate any of its officials engaging in any collusion with taxpayers nor any criminal acts.

“Employees of Sars hold positions of privilege and trust, and are expected to display the highest levels of professionalism, act with utmost honesty and integrity, and apply the tax and customs laws competently, without any fear, favour and prejudice,” he said.

Kieswetter called on all employees at Sars to keep their conduct beyond reproach in the service of the country and its people in line with Vision 2024, which seeks to build a Sars with unquestionable integrity that can be trusted and admired by government and the public.

“Any actions that distracts from achieving this vision has no place in Sars,” he said.

The arrested employee was expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

