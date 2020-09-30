WATCH: Hydrocarbon manufacturer engulfed in flames

An agricultural holding just outside Diepsloot, which manufactures and stores hydrocarbon material was engulfed by flames when it caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services said they received a call around 5AM from the holdings along Summit Road.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Elderly farmer sustains severe burns while saving cattle from runaway fire

“They manufacture raw works – hydrocarbon materials. At this stage there are no injuries reported and the fire is under control,” said spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

He said specialised foam was used to extinguish the fire due to the strength of the flames.

“So far, so good. We are still on site and at this stage, the extent of the damage is not yet known. The cause of the fire is still unknown and will be investigated once the fire is extinguished,” said Mulaudzi.

No other property was affected by the fire as the holdings were a significant distance from neighbouring buildings.

rorisangk@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.