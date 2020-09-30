Multimedia 30.9.2020 01:05 pm

WATCH: Hydrocarbon manufacturer engulfed in flames

Rorisang Kgosana
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a facility storing hydrocarbon materials near the R511 and Summit Road, near Diepsloot.

Firefighters are still on site at the smallholding outside Diepsloot, where the fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

An agricultural holding just outside Diepsloot, which manufactures and stores hydrocarbon material was engulfed by flames when it caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services said they received a call around 5AM from the holdings along Summit Road.

An agricultural holding which manufactures hydrocarbon material caught fire on Wednesday morning just outside Diepsloot.

“They manufacture raw works – hydrocarbon materials. At this stage there are no injuries reported and the fire is under control,” said spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

He said specialised foam was used to extinguish the fire due to the strength of the flames.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a facility storing hydrocarbon materials near the R511 and Summit Road, near Diepsloot.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a facility storing hydrocarbon materials near the R511 and Summit Road, near Diepsloot. Pictures: Michel Bega

“So far, so good. We are still on site and at this stage, the extent of the damage is not yet known. The cause of the fire is still unknown and will be investigated once the fire is extinguished,” said Mulaudzi.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a facility storing hydrocarbon materials near the R511 and Summit Road, near Diepsloot. Pictures: Michel Bega

No other property was affected by the fire as the holdings were a significant distance from neighbouring buildings.

