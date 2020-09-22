Workplaces failing Covid-19 test

The Compensation Fund has expressed shock with the rate of non-compliance with Covid-19 prevention protocols at workplaces, including state entities, with a marked increase in the number of Covid-19 related claims.

According to figures from the department of employment and labour’s inspection and enforcement services (IES), only 3,787 of a total of 6,840 workplaces inspected since the country went into lockdown were found to be compliant.

Aggy Moiloa, the inspector general, said in a statement: “The level of compliance is at a shocking rate of 58% in both the private and government sectors. What this means, in reality, is that out of every 100 workplaces inspected, 46 are non-compliant. Taking into account that we have an added complication of Covid-19 to take into consideration, this means that employers are not showing the necessary resolve to deal with workplace health and safety issues.”

Moiloa said IES had issued a total of 621 prohibition notices, meaning that until the area of non-compliance had been rectified, that business or workplace was barred from operating.

The department said the private sector, the wholesale and retail sector were the most non-compliant and slapped with 252 prohibition notices followed by the manufacturing sector with 54 and the hospitality industry with 35.

In the public sector, the municipalities have been slapped with the highest number of prohibition notices at 34 followed by the departments of correctional services, education, post office and police all with 20 prohibitions each.

Moiloa said the inspections should be seen against a rising number of claims that have been received by the Compensation Fund.

She said to date, a total of 7,612 Covid-19 related claims have been received and, out of this, 4,821 have been submitted directly to the Compensation Fund, 2,555 have been submitted via Rand Mutual Assurance and 236 through Federated Employers.

A total of R561,530 have been paid for temporary total disablement, R51,477 as a permanent disability lump sum and R664,667 paid out in medical aid costs.

Female workers accounted for the most claims received at 58% (4,328) while their male counterparts accounted for 42% (3,107) of the total claims.

Most of the claims from the Western Cape (2422), followed by the Eastern Cape (1107), KwaZulu Natal (569), Gauteng (481), the provinces with hardest hit by the pandemic, and the rest from Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo, the least affected provinces.

With the move to level 1, Compensation Fund Commissioner, Vuyo Mafata, said it was important that workplaces remained vigilant and enforce the expected standards of safety, hygiene and the required Covid-19 protocols to ensure that workers are not unnecessarily exposed to danger.

“We appeal to all workers also to ensure that they take the necessary responsibility of operating in safe environments and they shield themselves and their families from danger,” he said.

