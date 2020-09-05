Nathaniel Julies laid to rest

The slain Eldorado Park teen who died last week, allegedly at the hands of police officers, was laid to rest early on Saturday morning.

Residents in the area woke up to scenes of his coffin being carried down the street into his family home where the funeral service took place.

According to reports from the scene, the service will be followed by a guard of honour which will see his coffin moved to a church near his home.

Thereafter, he will be placed in his final resting place at Avalon Cemetary, South of Johannesburg.

RELATED: PICS & VIDEO: Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup

The death of the sixteen-year-old, who had down syndrome, sparked outrage in both Eldorado Park and around the nation, renewing calls for tougher action against police brutality.

Three suspects have been arrested for the murder thus far.

Due to the Covid-19 funeral protocols, residents in the area have gathered along the street, some distance away from the home in order to pay their last respects without flouting Covid-19 protocols.

READ NEXT: Rename Eldorado Park road after Nathaniel Julies, mourners hear

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.