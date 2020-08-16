48 hours in pictures, 16 August 2020

11/14

The Federal Commissioner for the Records of the State Security Service of the former German Democratic Republic, Roland Jahn, present a movie in the open air cinema in the courtyard of the Stasi Museum in Berlin, Germany, 13 August 2020. The current Stasi Museum compound was the former headquarters of the East Germany’s notorious State Security authority, the ‘Stasi’ (Staatssicherheit). Till the 3rd September the museum shows movies and documentaries twice a week for free. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA