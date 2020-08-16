48 hours in pictures, 16 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world
Belarusians living in Ukraine, their supporters, and Ukrainian activists attend a rally in support of the Belarusian opposition and against the results of the Belarusian presidential election, near the Belarus embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 13 August 2020. Long-time Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won the election on 09 August by a landslide with 80 percent of the votes. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, his main rival, fled to neighboring Lithuania after rejecting the election results. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
French rider Warren Barguil of Team Arkea-Samsic crosses the finish line during the 2nd stage of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race over 135km between Vienne and Col de Porte, France, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/POOL
A view of an illuminated building and train locomotive on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in Lahore, Pakistan, 13 August 2020. Pakistan celebrates its 73rd independence anniversary from British rule on 14 August 2020. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR
Performers as beach guests sing during the indoor beach opera ‘Sun and Sea’ as part of the ‘Zuercher Theater Spektakel’ (Zurich Theater Spectacle) international theatre and performing arts festival in Zurich, Switzerland, 13 August 2020. The musical installation by Lithuanian artistic directions Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte and Lina Lapelyte was awarded the Golden Lion for the best national contribution at the 2019 Venice Biennale. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA
People holds old national flags during a protest rally against official results of the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, 13 August 2020. Long-time President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko won the elections by a landslide with 80 percent of the votes, a result questioned and protested by the oppositions. Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania after rejecting the election results she claimed was rigged. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces a peace agreement to Establish Diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, at the Prime Minister office in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 August 2020. Earlier on the same day, US President Donald J. Trump stated in a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that Israel and UAE will establish full normalization of relations. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL
Alfredo Carrasco leaves the Moscoso Puello Hospital among applause after recovering from COVID-19, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 13 August 2020. The deaths from the pandemic in the Dominican Republic total 1,393, after 22 new deaths in the last 24 hours as those infected reach 83,134, the Ministry of Health reported on 13 August. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría
People take part in a protest rally against official results of the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, 13 August 2020. Long-time President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko won the elections by a landslide with 80 percent of the votes, a result questioned and protested by the oppositions. Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania after rejecting the election results she claimed was rigged. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
A woman walks in front of a banner of Fidel Castro hanging on a house in Havana, Cuba, 13 August 2020. Cuba commemorates the 94th anniversary of the birth of the historic leader of its revolution. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (L) looks on as National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien speaks during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL
The Federal Commissioner for the Records of the State Security Service of the former German Democratic Republic, Roland Jahn, present a movie in the open air cinema in the courtyard of the Stasi Museum in Berlin, Germany, 13 August 2020. The current Stasi Museum compound was the former headquarters of the East Germany’s notorious State Security authority, the ‘Stasi’ (Staatssicherheit). Till the 3rd September the museum shows movies and documentaries twice a week for free. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
Iraqi security forces stand guard as Iraqis protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, 13 August 2020. Dozens of Iraqi protesters gather infront of the Turkish embassy to condemn the Turkish airstrikes that killed two Iraqi army officers in northern Iraq. A Turkish drone strike on 11 August targeted a meeting between Iraqi border officials and fighters with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, security officials said. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF
Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (L) in action against Atletico de Madrid’s Marcos Llorente (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarter final soccer match between Leipzig and Atletico de Madrid held at Jose Alvalade Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM
epa08601766 Tunisian women wearing traditional veils called ‘Sefseri’ during a celebration of National Women’s Day in Tunis, Tunisia, 13 August 2020. Tunisia is celebrating on 13 August the National Women’s Day which coincides with the 63rd anniversary of the Promulgation of the Personal Status Code which marks the break with archaic practices devaluing Tunisian women. The latter is the only woman in the world who celebrates Women’s Day twice a year; 08 March, International Women’s Rights Day, and 13 August, anniversary of the Personal Status Code. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
