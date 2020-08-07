24 hours in pictures, 7 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Victorian Police officers and ADF personnel are seen along Bourke street in Melbourne, Australia, 07 August 2020. Stage four coronavirus restrictions are in force across metropolitan Melbourne including a 8pm to 5am curfew, people must remain within a 5 km radius of their homes and an hourly limit on exercise has been introduced. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS 2/12 Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook (L) in action against Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (R) during the first quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 06 August 2020. The NBA season has restarted at the Walt Disney World sports complex outside Orlando, Florida. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER 3/12 A Jetstar flight transporting passengers from the New South Wales city of Newcastle is seen on approach to the Gold Coast Airport in Bilinga, Queensland, Australia, 07 August 2020. Large numbers of Queenslanders have been returning from Interstate prior to the State’s border closure to all of New South Wales and the ACT from 1 am on Saturday, in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease pandemic. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT 4/12 Medical residents from Daegu and the adjacent North Gyeongsang Province gather during a stike, at a convention center in Daegu, South Korea, 07 August 2020. Medical residents went on strike nationwide earlier in the day, calling for the government to scrap its plan to expand the number of students at medical schools. EPA-EFE/YONHAP 5/12 A woman with writing on her face reading ‘Release’, protests outside the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 07 August 2020. The court held a bail request hearing for former CNRP activists after they were arrested for incitement. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA 6/12 People take part in a candlelight vigil for people who died with COVID-19, at Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 06 August 2020 (issued 07 August 2020). EPA-EFE/ROBINUTRECHT 7/12 Pro-democracy leaders of anti government youth movements flash the three-finger salute during a press conference in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2020. Students and leaders of youth movement ‘Free People’ reiterated their three demands asking for the parliament to be dissolved and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha to resign, calling for constitutional amendments and cease of harassment and intimidation of the opposition. They also announced a larger protest to be held on 16 August. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 8/12 A person looks at a newspaper with parliamentary elections coverage, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 August 2020. Sri Lankan Prime Minister elect Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) won 145 seats during the election. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE 9/12 A gold seller checks the weight of gold bars before trading at a gold shop in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2020. People flocked to sell their ornaments after the price of gold rose sharply over 30,000 Thai baht (962.44 US dollar) per baht-weight for gold bars on 06 August 2020. According to the Thai Gold Traders Association, it is the highest gold price since February 2012. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK 10/12 Supporters of Rong Chhun protest outside the US embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 07 August 2020. According to media reports, the president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions (CCU) Rong Chhun was arrested on 31 July for alleged incitement to social unrest at the Cambodia-Vietnam border. The union leader was alleging that Cambodia had ceded land to Vietnam along their shared border. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY 11/12 Members of German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) use rescue dogs during the search for bodies and survivors amid the rubble three days after explosions that hit Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 August 2020. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 137 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in the blast believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. The explosion and its shockwave on 04 August 2020 devastated the port area. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH 12/12 A sheperd is on his way as a flock of sheep crosses alpine terrain below the ‘Falknis’ peak (2,562 meters above sea level), in Flaesch, Switzerland, 07 August 2020. During the so-called ‘Schafuebergang’ some 1,300 sheep are led to wander from one meadow to another high altitude pasture, crossing on a steep and narrow alpine trail. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

