24 hours in pictures, 6 August 2020

Lebanese people and members of the public light candles during the Solidarity Stand event, held to show solidarity with the victims of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon; next to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Paris, France, 05 August 2020. According to Beirut’s Governor Marwan Abboud, at least 135 people were killed and at least 5,000 were injured after an explosion caused by over 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, devastated the port area in Beirut on 04 August. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra