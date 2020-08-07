24 hours in pictures, 6 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world
News in pictures
1/13
A relative of missing people takes part in a walk to demand justice and truth, at the Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 August 2020. Relatives of the disappeared in Mexico began this Wednesday the “Walk for Memory and Justice”, a protest that they seek to make the first Wednesday of each month to demand solutions to this tragedy that accumulates more than 73,000 cases in the country. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez
2/13
Cam Smith of the US hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the final practice round for the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, USA, 05 August 2020. The competition will be played 06 August through 09 August with no fans in attendance. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
3/13
US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2020. President Trump discussed progress being made on negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL
4/13
Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (R) breaks his bat during the MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
5/13
Lebanese people and members of the public attend the Solidarity Stand event, held to show solidarity with the victims of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon; next to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Paris, France, 05 August 2020. According to Beirut’s Governor Marwan Abboud, at least 135 people were killed and at least 5,000 were injured after an explosion caused by over 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, devastated the port area in Beirut on 04 August. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
6/13
Lebanese people and members of the public light candles during the Solidarity Stand event, held to show solidarity with the victims of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon; next to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Paris, France, 05 August 2020. According to Beirut’s Governor Marwan Abboud, at least 135 people were killed and at least 5,000 were injured after an explosion caused by over 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, devastated the port area in Beirut on 04 August. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
7/13
A closed entrance to a restaurant is seen in Melbourne, Australia, 06 August 2020. Stage four coronavirus restrictions are in force across metropolitan Melbourne including a 8pm to 5am curfew, people must remain within a 5 km radius of their homes and an hourly limit on exercise has been introduced. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
8/13
Tunisian singer and violinist Yasmine Azaiez performs during the Hammamet International Festival in Hammamet, Tunisia, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
9/13
Supporters of former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe attend a rally to show their support, in Cali, Colombia, 05 August 2020. The Colombia’s Supreme Court ordered former President of Colombia Alvaro Uribe, who governed from 2002-2010, to submit to house arrest. Uribe is being investigated for his alleged involvement in a plot to commit fraud and bribe whitnesses in a case involving alleged ties to a right-wing paramilitary group. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR
10/13
Players of Corinthians and Palmeiras gather at the center of the pitch to honoring victims of Beirut explosion prior the Campeonato Paulista first leg match between Corinthians and Palmeiras at Itaquera stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA
11/13
Kindergarten students participate in activities at An Nuur Kindergarten in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono
12/13
Street artist Jesus Cruz Artiles, aka ‘Eme Freethinker’ (L) stands underneath his mural for the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Berlin, Germany, 06 August 2020. Commissioned by Greenpeace the 10 x 10 meter mural stands for Peace and against nuclear weapons. On 06 August 1945 the first atomic bomb was thrown on the Japanese city of Hiroshima and three days later a second bomb hit Nagasaki. Over 200,000 people died in the attacks. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
13/13
A man wearing a face mask gets a tattoo at a tattoo shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, 06 August 2020. Vietnam has recently seen an uptick in coronavirus cases after being free of domestically transmitted infections for 100 days. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
