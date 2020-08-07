Multimedia 7.8.2020 10:38 am

24 hours in pictures, 6 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

News in pictures

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Events industry paints SA red 6.8.2020
Fitness industry demands government #SaveOurGyms 5.8.2020
24 hours in pictures, 5 August 2020 5.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition