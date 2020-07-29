IN PICS: Andrew Mlangeni’s casket arrives at Roodepoort cemetery

As funeral proceedings for struggle stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni came to an end, Mlangeni’s remains were escorted from his funeral service at Imbizo Hall at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus to his final resting place at the Roodeport Cemetery by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Mlangeni’s remains received an official motor vehicle procession through the streets en route to the cemetery, as well as an official escort as per the rules governing a special official funeral category 1 with military honours.

Earlier this year, Mlangeni was appointed as an honorary colonel of the South African Army headquarters unit as per an old military tradition aimed at honouring a prominent person who may not necessarily have done military service. General Solly Shoke of the SANDF handed Mlangeni’s certificate over to his family during the funeral.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa flanked the SANDF members carrying the casket out of Imbizo Hall, he opted not to make his way to the cemetery, to make room for the very large media contingent who would be at the funeral along with members of the Mlangeni family and other mourners.

The president, who would have been required to hand over a South African flag to the family as part of the funeral rites, asked Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu to do so in his place.

Sisulu has close ties to Mlangeni’s family as her father served in the trenches alongside Mlangeni in the fight against the apartheid government.

Mlangeni’s gravesite has been marked with a special tombstone dedicated to both Mlangeni and his late wife June, who died in 2001.

