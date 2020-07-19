48 hours in pictures, 19 July 2020

1/17

A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view of people enjoying the sunshine on a installation on the bank of the Geneva Lake, a circular platform of 40 meters in diameter, with the famous water fountain ‘Le Jet d’Eau’ (lit. Water-Jet) and the Cathedrale Saint Pierre seen in the background, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, 19 July 2020. The canton of Geneva and the city of Cologny opened over the week-end a new space, a circular platform of 40m in diameter and a pontoon on stilts 45-meter-long, for the bathing into the Geneva lake. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI