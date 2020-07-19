48 hours in pictures, 19 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world
News in pictures
A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view of people enjoying the sunshine on a installation on the bank of the Geneva Lake, a circular platform of 40 meters in diameter, with the famous water fountain ‘Le Jet d’Eau’ (lit. Water-Jet) and the Cathedrale Saint Pierre seen in the background, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, 19 July 2020. The canton of Geneva and the city of Cologny opened over the week-end a new space, a circular platform of 40m in diameter and a pontoon on stilts 45-meter-long, for the bathing into the Geneva lake. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
A man pushing a bicycle looks at a Serna-class landing craft with a T-34 tank on board after a rehearsal for the ‘Russia Navy Day’ parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, 19 July 2020. The ‘Russia Navy Day’ is celebrated on the last Sunday in July. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Commercial and residential buildings stand in in Hong Kong, China, 19 July 2020. According to reports, Hong Kong on 19 July recorded highest one day increase in Covid19 cases and imposed restrictions to contain the outbreak as the authorities admitted the city’s public hospitals are now starting to feel the strain. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Ultra-nationalist Azerbaijani and Turkish people hold their national flags as they shout slogans against Armenia in front of the Istanbul University in Istanbul, Turkey, 19 July 2020. The two neighbors have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. At least 16 people, including an army general, were killed in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
The motorcade of US President Donald J. Trump (unseen) passes a billboard truck as he arrives at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, USA, 19 July 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL
Jack Stephens of Southampton (L) clears the ball of the line during the English Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton in Bournemouth, Britain, 19 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Mike Hewitt/NMC/Pool
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Amman, Jordan, 19 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD HAMED / POOL
People have dinner at a restaurant in Beijing, China, 19 July 2020. According to media reports, Beijing will lower its public health emergency response from the second to the third level, starting from 20 July after the assessment of the capital’s epidemic situation by experts. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Local police check on beachgoers to avoid gatherings, at a beach of Lake Iseo, Lombardy Region, northern Italy, 19 July 2020. Italy is gradually easing lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA
Andrea Petkovic of Germany in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their 3rd place match f the bett1ACES tennis tournament held at Hanger 6 of the inoperative Tempelhofer airport, in Berlin, Germany, 19 July 2020. The second part of the exhibition tournament will be played on a hard surface, in an airport hanger converted to a small tennis stadium and will be held under strict hygiene restrictions made to cope with the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER
Swiss Moto2 rider Jesko Raffin of NTS RW Racing GP in action during the motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, 19 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS
Westbury community members receives Soup from The Saeed Foundation volunteer, Celeste Samuels at The Master’s Feild at Westbury in Johannesburg, 18 July 2020. The Foundation gave 5000 Hot meals and groceries to the hunger, unemployed and destitute people of Westbury and Riverlea. Working in hand with Kofifi FM to assist community that’s ravaged by poverty, unemployment, drug abuse and domestic violence. On Mandela Day, the Saeed Foundation honered Mandela by doing more for the needy people in the community. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
The Thebe foundation celebrated Mandela Day by handing out food parcels to families in need at the Mandela Sisulu clinic in Orlando West, 18 July 2020. . Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thebe foundation celebrated Mandela Day by handing out food parcels to families in need at the Mandela Sisulu clinic in Orlando West, 18 July 2020. . Picture: Neil McCartney
People queue to recieve goods from the Sandton Roatary Alexandra corps at Madala hostel in Alexandra on Mandela Day, 18 July 2020. People started to queue well before they arrived and the queue grew so much that the vast majority of people had to leave empty handed.. Picture: Neil McCartney
Westbury community members Annie Mahlangu (L) and Amanda Ndebele with groceries from The Saeed Foundation’s volunteer Natalie Leas helps Coronation resident with soup in Johannesburg, 18 July 2020. The Foundation gave 5000 Hot meals and groceries to the hunger, unemployed and destitute people of Westbury and Riverlea. Working in hand with Kofifi FM to assist community that’s ravaged by poverty, unemployment, drug abuse and domestic violence. On Mandela Day, the Saeed Foundation honered Mandela by doing more for the needy people in the community. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
