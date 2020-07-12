Four more police stations closed for decontamination

Four police stations have been temporarily closed for decontamination in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19.

The police stations affected are Bloemhof, Lomanyaneng and Hartbeespoortdam in the North West, and Selosesha in the Free State.

In Bloemhof, the “Community Service Centre will now be operating from the Detectives Offices; No. 6 Voortrekker Street, as a contingency”, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement on Friday.

“The old police station contact details are not working, but the station can be reached at the following number: 053 433 1047.”

The Lomanyeng police station will now be operating from the mobile Community Service Centre at the eastern side of the police station.

The Community Service Centre in Hartbeespoortdam will now be operating from the police station’s boardroom.

Members of the public wanting to access the Selosesha police station were advised to visit the K-9 Unit in 3125 Manyane Highway.

Residents would be informed when each police station was fully operational again.

The South African Police Services apologised for any inconvenience caused.

As of Saturday 11 July, the country has 264 184 cases, 127 715 recoveries and 3 971 deaths.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.