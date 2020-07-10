24 hours in pictures, 10 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
LDECA and community members protest at Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, 10 July 2020, demanding shutdown to all schools to be closed in the country for whole school term. Residents pleaded with the government to assist Eldorado Park with tests kits since they receive only 10 per delivery at the local clinics. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
Finetown residents protest along Golden Highway in Johannesburg South, 10 July 2020, for electricity in the area. Protesters blockaded the road with rocks. JMPD officers were firing rubber bullets to dispace protesters. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
Pakistani Muslims wearing facemasks offer Friday prayers on a road side in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive to carry a medical checkup to the residents of a ‘containment zones’ in Ambujwadi area, a COVID-19 hotspot, in Mumbai, India, 10 July 2020. India is now the third worst hit country by coronavirus. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A Nurse can be seen working with a covid-19 patient in a tent hospital at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 10 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Nurses can be seen working with covid-19 patients in a tent hospital at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 10 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2020, before departing for Florida. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)
DUBLIN, OHIO – JULY 10: A greens keeper uses a roller prior to the second round of the Workday Charity Open on July 10, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/AFP
Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on July 10, 2020. – Ambulances have to queue before patients suspected of having symptoms related to the COVID-19 coronavirus are triaged and admitted. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
People gather outside the Hagia Sophia museum on July 10, 2020 in Istanbul to celebrate after a top Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. – The Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court which on July 2 debated a case brought by a Turkish NGO, cancelled a 1934 cabinet decision and ruled the UNESCO World Heritage site would be reopened to Muslim worshipping. The sixth-century Istanbul building — a magnet for tourists — has been a museum since 1935, open to believers of all faiths thanks to a cabinet decision stamped by modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)
Sellers and customers at the free fair of the Penalolen commune in Santiago, Chile, 08 July 2020 (issued 10 July 2020). The free fairs in Santiago, the street markets that are very popular in Chile despite the high penetration of supermarkets, are in the sights of the health authorities and many municipalities have had to decree their closure after finding significant outbreaks of contagion of coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes
International humanitarian aid trucks cross into Syria at Bab al-Hawa Turkey- Syria border crossing, Syria, 09 July 2020 (issued 10 July 2020). Accoriding to local media sources and various NGOs operating in northwestern Syria, the UN humanitarian agencies mandated by the UN Security Council Resolution 2504, which aimed to allow transborder aid delivery into northwestern Syria, is due to expire on 10 July. If it is not renewed in its current form or another, the about 3 million people in the area who depend on it will be deeply affected. The resolution allowed UN agencies to deliver the aid to the rebel held areas without permission form the Syrian government through two specific border crossings. EPA-EFE/STR
Health personnel attend to patients affected by COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Clinical Hospital of the University of Chile, in Santiago, Chile, 02 July 2020 (issued 10 July 2020). At the Clinical Hospital of the University of Chile, in Santiago, almost a hundred intensive care beds house those sick people who are struggling with their last strength to survive COVID-19, in a country close to 7,000 deaths caused by the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes -FOTOGALERÍA-
