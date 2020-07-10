24 hours in pictures, 10 July 2020

12/13

International humanitarian aid trucks cross into Syria at Bab al-Hawa Turkey- Syria border crossing, Syria, 09 July 2020 (issued 10 July 2020). Accoriding to local media sources and various NGOs operating in northwestern Syria, the UN humanitarian agencies mandated by the UN Security Council Resolution 2504, which aimed to allow transborder aid delivery into northwestern Syria, is due to expire on 10 July. If it is not renewed in its current form or another, the about 3 million people in the area who depend on it will be deeply affected. The resolution allowed UN agencies to deliver the aid to the rebel held areas without permission form the Syrian government through two specific border crossings. EPA-EFE/STR