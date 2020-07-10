24 hours in pictures, 9 July 2020

2/11

A handout photo made available by the Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesu hospital press office shows twin sisters Ervina and Prefina, who had been joined from the back of the head since birth, pictured with their mother Ermine following their surgery at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, Italy, 07 July 2020 (issued 09 July 2020). The two female twins from the Central African Republic (CAR) were joined since birth from the back of the head, with their cranium and much of their vein system in common, hospital sources said. It was the first such case in Italy. After more than a year of preparation, they underwent three very delicate and separate surgeries on 05 June with an 18-hour surgery. A month on since the operation they are doing well said the sources. EPA-EFE/OSPEDALE PEDIATRICO BAMBINO GESU