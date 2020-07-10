24 hours in pictures, 9 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (C-L) pays a military tribute to Maj. Melanie Lemee at the Battesti barracks, in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, 09 July 2020. Constable Melanie Lemee was fatally injured by a car at a military checkpoint on the D813 road on 04 July. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
A handout photo made available by the Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesu hospital press office shows twin sisters Ervina and Prefina, who had been joined from the back of the head since birth, pictured with their mother Ermine following their surgery at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, Italy, 07 July 2020 (issued 09 July 2020). The two female twins from the Central African Republic (CAR) were joined since birth from the back of the head, with their cranium and much of their vein system in common, hospital sources said. It was the first such case in Italy. After more than a year of preparation, they underwent three very delicate and separate surgeries on 05 June with an 18-hour surgery. A month on since the operation they are doing well said the sources. EPA-EFE/OSPEDALE PEDIATRICO BAMBINO GESU
An Indian e-rickshaw owner waits for passengers during the coronavirus pandemic situation in Eastern India city of Kolkata, India, 09 July 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic many people, including E-rickshaws owners, are facing serious economic crisis as lockdown in many part of India continues. E-rickshaws are part of main means of transportation in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata and neighbor towns. Struggling with lack of customers, e-rickshaw owners transformed their services to selling garments, vegetables, dairy and also transport of other goods. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) chats with Science Minister Pedro Duque (C) during an event held at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 09 July 2020, to present the new Science Plan launched by the Government to reinforce Science, Technology and Innovation in Spain. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL / POOL
A handout photo made available by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) shows Cross River gorillas and their infants captured by a remote camera trap in Mbe Mountains, Nigeria, 22 June 2020 (issued 09 July 2020). Conservations released for the first time in years images showing a group of rare Cross River gorillas, a critically endangered subspecies, in the mountains of southern Nigeria. EPA-EFE/WCS NIGERIA
Hundreds of people throng outside a closed a market place in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, 09 July 2020. The country’s Covid -19 pandemic rate of infection is rising with more than 900 people having tested positive since March 2020. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 09: A vendor wearing a mask arranges carpets in his shop at Central Souq on July 09, 2020 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 500,000 lives and infecting over 12 million people. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Professor Hadas Mamane holds a tube containing Ethanol made from waste at the laboratory of Tel Aviv University (TAU) in the Israeli coastal city, on July 8, 2020. – Israeli scientists have come up with a “simple” and low-cost method to turn waste into ethanol for use as sanitisers in the battle against coronavirus. Professor Mamane and her team have been working for the past five years on recycling waste and transforming it into alcohol. Now, in response to the global demand for hand sanitisers, they have focused on the production in Israel of ethanol to replace the need to import alcogels. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
A carpenter, commissioned by the non-governmental organisation ‘World Peace Organisation’, makes low-cost coffins with ply board for COVID-19 coronavirus victims, at a workshop in New Delhi on July 9, 2020. – The ‘World Peace Organisation’ has taken the initiative to make affordable coffins for 2,700 INR ($36) which they provide for free to low-income families that cannot afford them. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Medical volunteers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear take temperature reading of a woman as they conduct a door-to-door medical screening inside Dharavi slums to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on July 9, 2020. – India’s major cities have been worst hit by the pandemic. New Delhi and Mumbai each have about 100,000 cases, with 3,000 dead in the capital and nearly 5,000 in Mumbai. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 09: A ma wearing a mask visits Central Souq on July 09, 2020 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 500,000 lives and infecting over 12 million people. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
