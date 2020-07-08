Marriott International reopens hotels across SA

Over 50% of Marriott International properties across South Africa have opened their doors to welcome back travellers.

The properties have opened in line with government regulations and will cater to travel permitted under the current lockdown rules.

Area vice president of Sub Saharan Africa Marriott International, Volker Heiden, said: “We are excited to welcome back our guests and look forward to providing them great experiences across our diverse portfolio in the country.”

With nearly 100 hotels across nine countries, the company’s portfolio includes brands such as Protea Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection and Sheraton Hotels. Half of them have recommenced operations across South Africa.

The properties will be offering non-sharing accommodation as well as food and drinks, in line with current regulations.

In a statement, Marriott International emphasised that the health and safety of guests and staff are of paramount importance.

“The company continues to roll out a multi-pronged platform to elevate its cleanliness standards and hospitality norms and behaviours to meet the new health and safety challenges presented by the current pandemic environment in each market around the world.”

Here are some of the measures that have been implemented:

increasing the frequency of cleaning in the back of the house (where staff work behind the scenes);

disinfecting high-volume areas and regularly touched surfaces;

sanitising rooms after guests depart and before the next guest arrives;

minimising contact and reinforce social distancing;

training of staff in health and hygiene protocols.

Health and hygiene will be at the forefront of people’s minds as they consider travelling and staying at hotels, and understandably so, Heiden said.

“With our increased measures, we want them to see and understand what we are doing and why we are doing it – so that when they walk through the doors of one of our hotels, they know our commitment to their health and safety is our priority,” he added.

Marriott International is opening its doors to travellers with a “Welcome Back” offer. For more information, visit marriott.com

