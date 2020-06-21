48 hours in pictures, 21 June 2020

6/10

Officials sprays disinfectant along the edge of the pitch at halftime during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on June 21, 2020. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / AFP / POOL / LAURENCE GRIFFITHS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications.