Multimedia 21.6.2020 04:35 pm

48 hours in pictures, 21 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

News in pictures

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Joburg Zoo’s gorilla undergoes surgery 20.6.2020
24 hours in pictures, 19 June 2020 19.6.2020
24 hours in pictures, 18 June 2020 18.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition