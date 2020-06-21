48 hours in pictures, 21 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
1/10
Activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement stage a Die-In as they demonstrate for climate justice in a street in Berlin’s Neukoelln district on June 21, 2020. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN
2/10
BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 21: A supporter of the Extinction Rebellion holds a sign that reads: “There is no planet B!” during a “Discobedience” protest dance march on June 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The participants were protesting against the mass extinction of animal species and for climate justice. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
3/10
A demonstrator wearing a protective mask attends a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Hyde Park, in London, Britain June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
4/10
Students perform yoga postures in an indoor stadium on the occasion of International Yoga Day in Agartala, the capital of the Northeastern State of Tripura, on June 21, 2020. / AFP / Abhisek SAHA
5/10
A woman takes a selfie picture during the French midsummer Festival of Music ‘Fete de la musique’ in the forecourt of the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris on June 21, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). / AFP / Abdulmonam Eassa
6/10
Officials sprays disinfectant along the edge of the pitch at halftime during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on June 21, 2020. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications.
/ AFP / POOL / LAURENCE GRIFFITHS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications.
7/10
An Iraqi volunteer with the Aqiq Institution for Charity works on building a 525-bed field hospital at the Baghdad International Fair exhibition center in the capital Baghdad, on June 21, 2020, a facility the association is setting up as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. / AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
8/10
An aerial view taken with a drone showing a general view of boats at the marine port of Punat at the island of Krk ,Croatia, 20 June 2020 (issued 21 June 2020). The marine port of Punat is already in full activity despite the COVID-19 epidemic, with more than 1.000 yachts and many guests from Slovenia, Germany and Austria arriving following the easing in travel restrictions. The touristic cruises along the Croatian Adriatic coast are starting for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. After Croatia opened borders, many tourists have arrived Croatia and Adriatic coast after pandemic coronavirus COV-19 crisis. Most of the arrivals are from the European Union, in particular from Germany, Austria and Slovenia. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
9/10
Israeli soldiers patrol the streets as kids ride their bicycles near the Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Patriarchs Cave, in the Old City area of the West Bank city of Hebron, 21 June 2020, EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
10/10
Johannesburg Zoo’s western lowland gorilla Makokou undergoes surgery, 20 June 2020, at the zoo’s veterinary theatre in Johannesburg. The surgery, the first of its kind in South Africa, was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages. Picture: Michel Bega
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.