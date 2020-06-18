Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Following an Independent Development Trust (IDT) employee attending a virtual meeting topless, the department of public works and infrastructure has released a statement apologising to the Joint Portfolio Committee Chairpersons and the public for the behaviour of the official.

The virtual meeting was on 17 June, according to the public works department, IOL reports.

Footage was broadcast of the official laying on a bed without a shirt on during an online meeting. The department has condemned the official’s actions and said the incident was viewed in a serious light.

Labelling the incident as a serious offence, the director-general of the department, Advocate Sam Vukela, said the incident had to be followed by a disciplinary process as the “behaviour” had brought the department into disrepute.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.