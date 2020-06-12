24 hours in pictures, 12 June 2020

2/10

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 12: A protester is seen wearing a mask with a Aboriginal Flag painted on it at Town Hall for a ‘Rally Against Black Deaths In Custody’ on June 12, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The rally was organised to protest against Aboriginal deaths in custody and in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement. 437 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody across Australia since the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths In Custody. As the protest is unauthorised by authorities, NSW police have the power to arrest and prosecute attendees for breaking a current COVID-19 health order which bans mass gatherings. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)