24 hours in pictures, 12 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
1/10
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – JUNE 12: Protesters wearing protective masks participate in a rally to protest president Dutertes Anti-Terror Bill on June 12, 2020 in Manila, Philippines. Activists marked Independence Day on Friday by staging protests against a new anti-terrorism law expected to be signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, amid threats by police that they could be arrested for violating coronavirus quarantine rules against mass gatherings. The United Nations published a new report saying that human rights abuses in the Philippines have worsened under Duterte, with police and vigilantes encouraged to use lethal force in the country’s war on drugs, which rights groups estimate has killed more than 30,000 people. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
2/10
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 12: A protester is seen wearing a mask with a Aboriginal Flag painted on it at Town Hall for a ‘Rally Against Black Deaths In Custody’ on June 12, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The rally was organised to protest against Aboriginal deaths in custody and in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement. 437 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody across Australia since the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths In Custody. As the protest is unauthorised by authorities, NSW police have the power to arrest and prosecute attendees for breaking a current COVID-19 health order which bans mass gatherings. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
3/10
Police and protesters outside the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel in Brisbane, Austrlia, 12 June 2020. Protestors are staging a blockade to prevent the removal of asylum seekers who have been detained in the makeshift Brisbane immigration detention site. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
4/10
Police buses stand by at Imjingak, where anti-North Korea activist groups usually launch balloons toward North Korea carrying leaflets denouncing Pyongyang, in the border city of Paju, South Korea, 12 June 2020. The Gyeonggi provincial government said on 12 June, it will thoroughly block any attempt to send anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets across the border by designating parts of its border areas as off-limits. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
5/10
The statue of Dutch lieutenant admiral and commander of the West India Company Piet Hein is daubed and smeared in Rotterdam-Delfshaven, The Netherlands, 12 June 2020. All over the world, statues of controversial people are being toppled in protest of racism. EPA-EFE/ROBINUTRECHT
6/10
A woman rides bicycle through Hutong neighborhood in Beijing, China, 12 June 2020. Beijing confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on 12 June. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
7/10
French Police Unions demonstrate on the Champs Elysees using rental cars to protest against French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner’s last statement in Paris, France, 12 June 2020. In this controversial time against Police with Black Lives Matter and anti police brutality protests around the world, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner proposed recently to stop the strangulation method to arrest suspect. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
8/10
Slums stand in Meghwadi area, a COVID-19 hotspot, in Mumbai, India, 12 June 2020. According to media reports, the Indian government has eased some coronavirus related restrictions but has said the lockdown will continue until 30 June, in ‘containment zones’. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
9/10
Workers of Alcoa (an US company which produce aluminiun) during a demonstration to protest for the 534 dismissal of the factory in Vilalba, Lugo, Galicia, northwestern of Spain on 12 June 2020. Alcoa, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers, announced at the end of May the dismissal of 534 of its workforce, reportedly citing inefficient production and significant losses. EPA-EFE/Eliseo Trigo
10/10
An artist performs during the launching of ‘Street Arts for Social Transformation’ manifesto in Palma Mallorca, Majorca island, Spain, 12 June 2020. The manifesto demands for the recuperation of the streets as a space for dialogue, expression and coexistence. EPA-EFE/Atienza
