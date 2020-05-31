48 hours in pictures, 30 – 31 May 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures.
The artist Celos paints a mural in Downtown Los Angeles on May 30, 2020 in protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a closed restaurant in Paris on May 30, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that cafes, bars and restaurants could reopen on June 2 in Paris, but only on the terrace, because in this area classified as “orange” the virus “circulates a little more strongly”. Photo by: AFP / BERTRAND GUAY
A child jumps into the water at Melgaco bay, southwest of the Marajo island, in Para state, Brazil, on May 29, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by TARSO SARRAF / AFP
A woman wearing protective face shield shops at the Galeries Lafayette on the first day of the reopening of the luxury general store, on May 30, 2020, in Paris, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic (novel coronavirus). Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP
A group of protesters dressed as aliens holding banners reading, among others, “we require transparency”, “Leave no one behind” and “Back to serious”, demonstrate against conspiracy theorists at Mauerpark, amidst the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Berlin, on May 30, 2020. Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP
A man cycles past a mural on a garbage dump reading ‘a big salute to corona warriors’ after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on May 31, 2020. Photo by: AFP / Sajjad HUSSAIN
This aerial view shows graffiti on basketball courts in Johannesburg, on May 30, 2020. Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A large crowd of protesters demonstrate outside the Minneapolis Police Fifth Precinct station during the fifth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 May 2020. A bystander’s video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn’t breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. Photo by: EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY
Picture released by the Guatemalan Protected Areas National Council (CONAP) showing a man walking next to a 13-meter-long dead humpack whale beached on El Tulate Beach, Guatemala, on May 30, 2020. Photo by CONAP / CONAP / AFP
Palestinians perform the dawn prayer (salat al-fajr) inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 31, 2020, after being closed for over two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP
Residents of Parkview were invited to place flowers at the side of the church during their morning exercises at St. Columba’s Presbyterian Church in Parkview, Johannesburg, 31 May 2020. the flowers were in honor of people who have suffered loss during the lockdown. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
People gather for a flash mob on the Miracle’s square to celebrate the reopening of the Leaning Tower after it closed due the health emergency period due to contain spread of coronavirus Covid-19, In Pisa, Italy, 30 May 2020. Photo by: EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI
A sign to warn road users about crossing waiters is installed in the municipality of Heiloo, the Netherlands, 31 May 2020. Due to the relaxation of the corona measures, the terraces have been temporarily extended and waiters will regularly cross the road. Photo by: EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL
Pink Flamingos fly over Lake Eber in Afyonkarihisar province, western Turkey on May 30, 2020, where villagers fish, hunt and harvest the reed, of which some eighty percent is shipped mainly to northern Europe to be used for thatch roofing. Photo by: AFP / Adem ALTAN
Men play with a football as people enjoy the sunshine at Victoria Park in east London on May 30, 2020, ahead of the coming into force of the first significant easing of Britain’s lockdown measures during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – Britain’s Prime Minister has set out a gradual easing of lockdown measures in England, with socially distanced groups of six friends and families allowed to meet in parks and gardens from June 1. Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP
Faithfuls wearing protective facemasks sit and stand as they follow the social distancing measures at the Grotte de Massabielle in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, in Lourdes, southwestern France, during a retransmission on a giant screen of Pope Francis prayer in front of the replica of the cave, in the Vatican, on May 30, 2020 as part of the Pentecost celebration while France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). Photo by Laurent DARD / AFP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30, 2020. – NASA astronauts Hurley and Bob Behnken are set to depart for an extended stay at the International Space Station on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission. Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP
Unidentified demonstrators perform a simulation of the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles on May 30, 2020 in protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP
