48 hours in pictures, 30 – 31 May 2020

Faithfuls wearing protective facemasks sit and stand as they follow the social distancing measures at the Grotte de Massabielle in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, in Lourdes, southwestern France, during a retransmission on a giant screen of Pope Francis prayer in front of the replica of the cave, in the Vatican, on May 30, 2020 as part of the Pentecost celebration while France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). Photo by Laurent DARD / AFP