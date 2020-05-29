Multimedia 29.5.2020 06:52 pm

PICTURES: Joburgers exercise during lockdown

A breath of fresh air

Johannesburg is one of many cities around the world that is under lockdown, and exercise is only permitted from 6am to 9am or at home, under the slightly eased restrictions of Level 4. Some people are going the extra mile during this period of uncertainty. These pictures show how Johannesburgers are dealing with the lockdown.

 

