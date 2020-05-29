PICTURES: Joburgers exercise during lockdown

Johannesburg is one of many cities around the world that is under lockdown, and exercise is only permitted from 6am to 9am or at home, under the slightly eased restrictions of Level 4. Some people are going the extra mile during this period of uncertainty. These pictures show how Johannesburgers are dealing with the lockdown.

1/14 Rower Grant Thiel paddles in his swimming pool at his home in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, 20 May 2020, during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rowers are not allowed on open water at this stage of the lockdown. Thiel uses ropes and bungee cord to steady his canoe during his exercise routine. Picture: Michel Bega 2/14 A cyclist is seen crossing the Fairland Bridge over the N1 in Randburg, 20 May 2020, during the stipulated exercise hours of 6am to 9am during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africans are allowed to cycle, run and walk within a five kilometre radius of their home, but not in groups. Picture: Michel Bega 3/14 Judo sensei Jono Leepo poses for a photograph on a ridge in Florida North, 21 May 2020, during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leepo, South African’s number one in the Masters Division, believes it will be a long time before he can compete again as judo is a full contact sport. He has also put his coaching on hold affecting his income. Picture: Michel Bega 4/14 A young runner runs in Soweto, 15 May 2020, during the stipulated exercise hours of 6am to 9am during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africans are allowed to cycle, run and walk within a five kilometre radius of their home, but not in groups. Picture: Michel Bega 5/14 A cyclist is seen crossing the Fairland Bridge over the N1 in Randburg, 20 May 2020, during the stipulated exercise hours of 6am to 9am during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africans are allowed to cycle, run and walk within a five kilometre radius of their home, but not in groups. Picture: Michel Bega 6/14 A Soweto resident walks through Thokoza Park in Soweto, 15 May 2020, during the stipulated exercise hours of 6am to 9am during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africans are allowed to cycle, run and walk within a five kilometre radius of their home, but not in groups. Picture: Michel Bega 7/14 A family use the morning slot to exercise between 6am and 9am during lockdown level 4 in Edenglen, Edenvale on the 21 May 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/14 Judo sensei Jono Leepo poses for a photograph on a ridge in Florida North, 21 May 2020, during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leepo, South African’s number one in the Masters Division, believes it will be a long time before he can compete again as judo is a full contact sport. He has also put his coaching on hold affecting his income. Picture: Michel Bega 9/14 A family use the morning slot to exercise between 6am and 9am during lockdown level 4 in Edenglen, Edenvale on the 21 May 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 10/14 Runners are seen exercising in Soweto, 15 May 2020, during the stipulated exercise hours of 6am to 9am during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africans are allowed to cycle, run and walk within a five kilometre radius of their home, but not in groups. Picture: Michel Bega 11/14 Runners Jo-Anne Buchner and Wayde Morsink use the morning slot to exercise between 6am and 9am during lockdown level 4 in Edenglen, Edenvale on the 21 May 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 12/14 Lerato Ntanzi does her exercises at The Freeway Tabernacle next to Protea Mall in Soweto. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 13/14 People take to the streets in Emmerentia to exercise and walk their dogs, 20 May 2020. Exercise is only allowed between 6am and 9am. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 14/14 People take to the streets in Emmerentia to exercise and walk their dogs, 20 May 2020. Exercise is only allowed between 6am and 9am. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

