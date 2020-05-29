24 hours in pictures, 29 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A protester wearing a face mask holds a sign reading ‘I can’t breathe’ during a demonstration in front of the US consulate, in Milan, Italy, 28 May 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd. A bystander’s video posted online on 25 May 2020 appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, that he couldn’t breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed African-American man later died in police custody, reports state. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani
Deputy Principal Rebecca Auckland demonstrates the “Virus Cleaning Machine” sanitisation tunnel that everyone will go through at Edenglen Primary school in Edenvale ahead of Grade 7 pupils returning to school on Monday. Picture: Neil McCartney
A technician sprays disinfectant on the beach of the French Riviera city of Cannes, southeastern France, on May 29, 2020, as France progressively eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. Parks, gardens, beaches and lakes in France will re-open on June 2. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)
Worshippers wearing protective facemasks maintain the required social distance during the Friday prayer outside The Fatih Mosque in Istanbul on May 29, 2020, now open for prayers, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. Worshippers in Turkey have held their first communal Friday prayers in 74 days after the government re-opened some mosques as part of its plans to ease measures taken to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Prayers were held in the courtyards of some mosques, to minimise the risk of infection. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)
British skipper Samantha Davies sails her Imoca 60 monohull “Initiative Coeur – K-Line” during a training session in order to take part in the 2020 Vendee Globe around the world solo sailing race next November, on May 29, 2020 off Lorient, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
A waitress wearing a home made protective floral mask and pink gloves serves clients at a thematic outdoor cafe in Athens on May 29, 2020, as cafes, bars and restaurants reopen after a two-month-long closure aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)
People wearing protective masks enjoy the Blue Fire roller coaster at Europa-Park, Germany’s largest theme park, in Rust, on May 29, 2020 during the reopening day after several weeks of lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)
A view of a graffiti mural showing a nurse fighting to close the door on the coronavirus by Thai street artist Muebon on wall in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 May 2020. Thai street artist Muebon (nickname that translates into ‘restless hands’) highlights the fight against the coronavirus, hoping to do his part by reminding people that the fight against the virus is ongoing. Thailand has relaxed stringent lockdown measures allowing certain businesses, to resume operations, after the number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease infections dropped. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Children cool off in a water basin to beat the scorching heat on a summer day in Bhopal, India, 29 May 2020. The temperature of the city has reached 45 degrees celsius, according to reports. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA
An aerial picture taken by a drone shows forest damaged by drought and bark beetles near Hohenlimburg, Germany, 28 May 2020. More than 25 percent of the state area of North Rhine-Westphalia is forested. In recent years, storms, prolonged drought and, as a result, the spread of the bark beetle have caused lasting damage to the tree population and forest biotopes. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Workers from logistics company QUBE inspect toppled containers on board the Singapore-flagged container ship APL England at the Port of Brisbane, Australia, 29 May 2020. An investigation is underway into the loss of 40 shipping containers from a tanker in heavy seas off the New South Wales coast. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN PELED
A pair of European bee-eaters (Merops apiaster) perform a mating dance near Tiszaalpar, southern Hungary, 27 May 2020 (issued 29 May 2020). The bee-eater is about 28 centimeters (11 inches) in size and is one of the most colorful birds in Europe. The bee-eater was chosen twice as the bird of the year in Hungary, in 1979 and in 2013. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATTILA KOVACS
A toddy tapper comes down from a palm tree after collecting sap to make Arak, an alcoholic drink, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on May 29, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
A Sikh man transports wheat straw on a horse drawn cart on the outskirts of Amritsar on May 29, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
Nissan employees carry a placard depicting a Japanese traditional Daruma doll in front of an authorised dealer of the Japanese cars manufacturer in Barcelona on May 29, 2020, during a protest against the factory closure. Japanese carmaker Nissan has decided to shut its factory in Barcelona where 3,000 people are employed, the Spanish government said yesterday. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
