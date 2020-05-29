24 hours in pictures, 29 May 2020

4/15

Worshippers wearing protective facemasks maintain the required social distance during the Friday prayer outside The Fatih Mosque in Istanbul on May 29, 2020, now open for prayers, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. Worshippers in Turkey have held their first communal Friday prayers in 74 days after the government re-opened some mosques as part of its plans to ease measures taken to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Prayers were held in the courtyards of some mosques, to minimise the risk of infection. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)