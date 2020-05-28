24 hours in pictures, 28 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Residents of Msawawa, Cosmo City push wheelbarrows with donated food to fellow residents, 28 May 2020, as part of a food donation operation organised by the Mahlasedi Foundation and Kazang during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the week the operation has donated R11million worth of food to 10 000 households. The wheelbarrow pushers were also remunerated for their efforts. Picture: Michel Bega
US Representative Frank Pallone, Democrat of New Jersey, puts on a mask during a press conference about COVID-19 testing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 27, 2020. The US capital is relaxing lockdown restrictions following a sustained period of decreased coronavirus infections, Washington’s mayor said Wednesday, announcing that restaurants and other businesses can reopen under social distancing guidelines. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
A man is arrested during a police operation roadblock along Soweto Highway in Soweto in Johannesburg, 28 May 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A woman with a face mask walks next to a graffiti in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 27 May 2020. While deaths in Brazil from COVID-19 are skyrocketing and studies indicate that by August the victims may approach 90,000, Sao Paulo, Brazil’s economic engine and epicenter of the pandemic, announced the ‘conscious’ reactivation of the activities. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA
A dancer of the ballet of the Capitole takes part in a training session on May 27, 2020 in Toulouse with face masks on to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
Young men dive in the Mediterranean sea next to the Mucem Museum and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille on May 27, 2020. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)
A woman gets her hands sanitised before walking through a specially built sanitiser spray booth at Ackermans Pharmacy in Primrose, 28 May 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Laborers work at a construction site in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 May 2020 (issued 28 May 2020). Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
This aerial view shows the newly delivered temporary residential units in Wilgespruit, Johannesburg, on May 28, 2020. About 70 families have been living for years in the adjacent tented camp, and have now been relocated in the temporary units in time for the incoming southern hemisphere winter. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Fans of Viktoria Plzen celebrate their team’s victory after watching a live broadcast of the Czech first league soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Sparta Prague at a drive-in cinema in Plzen, Czech Republic, 27 May 2020. The Czech soccer league resumed to play after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Viktoria Plzen offered to owners of season tickets the opportunity to watch the match in drive-in cinema with a capacity of 150 cars, because the spectators cannot be in the stadium. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Dr Eric Goemare (R), and Nompumelelo Mantangana, a doctor and nurse with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), look at the progress being made in setting up a field hospital being set up in a sports hall in Khayelitsha, near Cape Town, on May 22, 2020. Both Goemare and Mantangana have experience in dealing with the AIDS epidemic of the early 2000’s in this area.
This field hospital is being set up with the support of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) as part of South Africa’s fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
South African men walk in Masiphumelele informal settlement, Cape Town, South Africa 28 May 2020. The Western Cape of South Africa is the worst hit province with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. South Africa is following a government risk adjusted strategy with a phased easing of lockdown. The country has some of the most severe lockdown rules in the world with an observed low level of compliance in the high density informal settlements across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Dockyard workers pull a cargo ferry with a rope before carrying on maintainance works in Dhaka on May 28, 2020. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Parisian Healthcare workers gather in front of the Robert Debre hospital to call for better working conditions and an increase of manpower as French government launched general talks on Health, on May 28, 2020, in Paris, amid the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic (novel coronavirus). (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)
