24 hours in pictures, 27 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Shawanda Hill (R), the girlfriend of George Floyd reacts near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police, on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A video of a handcuffed black man dying while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes sparked a fresh furor in the US over police treatment of African Americans Tuesday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired four police officers following the death in custody of George Floyd on Monday as the suspect was pressed shirtless onto a Minneapolis street, one officer’s knee on his neck. (Photo by kerem yucel / AFP) 2/12 View of a public toilet in a shopping center in Bogota on May 26, 2020, duing the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Colombian Ministry of Health announced that it drops the recommendation to use chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in infected patients with the new coronavirus, following a study that reveals that these drugs not only do not help fight COVID-19, but even increase the risk of dying. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) 3/12 An activist wearing a face mask and a helmet in coronavirus design takes part in a demonstration on May 27, 2020 in front of the Chancellery in Berlin in a protest against the government’s plan to support German airline Lufthansa without demanding compensatory measures for state help from the airline. The coronavirus-stricken carrier faces an arduous years-long recovery from the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. The German government is planning to help Lufthansa in a nine-billion-euro ($9.8 billion) rescue if investors and competition authorities agree. Environmental activists criticise that the help will be given without attaching contitions to it, such as measures for climate protection. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) 4/12 A Tanzanian woman carries a basket on her head as she walks in front of a graffiti painted by the Wachata artists group to raise awareness about wearing masks to avoid the risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dar es Salaam on May 26, 2020. (Photo by Ericky BONIPHACE / AFP) 5/12 The Impact Community church in Edenvale ahead of the move to level 3 lockdown which will allow them to open their doors, 27 May 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/12 Aerial view from a drone of new graves dug to bury victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 26 May 2020. Brazil registers more than 374,000 COVID-19 cases and 23,400 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. Picture: EPA-EFE/PAULO WHITAKER 7/12 Local residents wait in a queue during a food handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO at a trash recycling area on day 61 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Pretoria, South Africa, 27 May 2020. The recycling area is called ‘Mushroom Farm’ and is home to both South African and Besotho people who collect rash for recyling. Food insecurity is one of the main issues facing the country since the start of lockdown. The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 61 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 8/12 Pigeons are seen at a store at Central City Mabopane Station while shoppers are seen queuing in the background on May 27, 2020 in Tshwane, South Africa, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) 9/12 French tennis para athlete Pauline Deroulede, stretches prior her training session on May 26, 2020 in Feucherolles near Paris, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 10/12 Skippers on class Figaro sail boats take to the start of training on May 27, 2020 in Port-La-Foret, western France. – France, on May 11, started to ease the nationwide lockdown that began on March 17, as the number of hospitalisations and deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, showed signs of slowing down. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) 11/12 A woman wearing a face mask bowls on lanes divided by plastic sheeting partitions at a bowling centre in Tachikawa in western Tokyo on May 27, 2020, a day after the resumption of business after the Japanese government lifted a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus on May 25. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) 12/12 A bee collects nectar from lavender in Hyde Park in London, Britain, 27 May 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

