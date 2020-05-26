24 hours in pictures, 26 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 A general view of Ditsong Natural History Museum on May 25, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the whole country will be moved to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown on June 1st, but many businesses including museums will still be unable to open to the public. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 2/12 Sandor Nagy practices slacklining at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth, southern England on May 25, 2020, after some lockdown restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 were eased earlier this month. The British prime minister backed his top aide despite mounting pressure from within his own party to sack him over claims he broke coronavirus lockdown regulations. The prime minister faces the threat of his government’s authority being undermined in the heat of a health crisis that has claimed nearly 37,000 lives in Britain and thrown one of the world’s top 10 economies into its biggest downturn of modern times. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) 3/12 Deep cleaning of classrooms at Bedfordview Primary School in Bedfordview, 26 May 2020 ahead of pupils returning to school after lockdown measures were introduced to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/12 Visitors enjoy an empty beach during Eid al Fitr holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic in Ule Lhuee beach, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 26 May 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK 5/12 Abram Pila repairs some security measures at S.K Moseneke Primary School in Lotus Gardens, Atteridgeville, Pretoria, 26 May 2020, after criminals broke in and stole PPE’s for the students. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/12 Supporters of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah perform a salute as they stand behind motorcycles carrying the group’s flags in the southern Lebanese district of Marjayoun on the border with Israel on May 25, 2020. Twenty years after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, Hezbollah still enjoys wide support among youth regaled with tales of the Shiite group ending 22 years of Israeli occupation. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP) 7/12 An orphan plays with her new hula hoop during the food and toy distribution, for total about 500 orphans in 11 orphanages, by National Muslim COVID-19 Response Committee to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at Good hope markazil Banatil Islamia orphans centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 25, 2020. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) 8/12 A woman visits her husband on May 25, 2020 at a retirement home in Bourbourg (North of France), where a double entry bubble has been installed to allow visits without risk of contamination, as part of a prophylactic measure against the spread of the Covid-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Relatives and residents each enter the tent through a different entrance to find themselves in the same room, separated by a transparent plastic canvas. These bubbles were originally designed for tourism by the company (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) 9/12 Ballet dancers wear protective masks, as they train at Belarusian National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre train amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Minsk, Belarus, 25 May 2020. The Theatre restarted training sessions after quarantine. Picture: EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH 10/12 South African children navigate around puddles between shacks during a break in the rain in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 25 May 2020. Gale force winds and heavy rain have been experienced over Cape Town as a result of a severe cold front sweeping over South Africa. The interior of the country is expected to get frosty over the next few days with temperatures predicted to be well below zero in the Free State, and possible snow over the high ground. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 11/12 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visits Garankua Primary School to check readiness on May 26, 2020 in Tshwane, South Africa. According to a media release, the school was among those who did not initially receive their PPEs in the Tshwane district for different security reasons. The Department of Basic Education announced that Grade 12 and 7 learners will go back to school on the 1st of June 2020. Subsequently, a new adjusted school calendar will be published in the Gazette.(Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) 12/12 An aerial photograph taken on May 25, 2020 shows the statue of Saint Michael and the dragon, at the top of the spire of Mont Saint-Michel Abbey, in Normandy, northwestern France, during the sunrise. Since 1979 the site of the Mont Saint-Michel and its bay is a UNESCO world heritage site. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

