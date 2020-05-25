24 hours in pictures, 25 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 Community members hand food to young boys during a food handout in Coronation on day 59 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 25 May 2020. The local Muslim community spent the time they would have shared with family celebrating Eid al-Fitr by feeding hundreds who are facing food insecurity due to the effects of the 3rd month of lockdown. Food insecurity is one of the main issues facing the country since the start of lockdown. The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 59 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/11 A man stops his horse-drawn cart at a filling station to check tyre pressure during national lockdown level 4 on May 24, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Martin de Kock) 3/11 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs media at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg, 25 May 2020, after checking the readiness on schools reopening. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/11 Cuban health workers attend a welcome ceremony hosted by the Western Cape Government Health (WCGH) in Cape Town, South Africa 24 May 2020. The 28 Cuban health workers will be deployed to various provincial health facilities to support efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The group comprises of experts in epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health, family physicians, health care technology engineers and experts to provide technical assistance. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 5/11 Demonstrators hold placards during a protest action organised by the support staff at Helen Joseph Hospital to get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus and the lack of personal protective equipment in Johannesburg, on May 25, 2020. The protest took place after more than five nurses at the Helen Joseph Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) 6/11 The aerobatic demonstration team ‘Frecce Tricolori ‘ of the Italian Air Force, leaving green, white, and red smoke trails, flies in formation above the Milan Cathedral (Duomo di Milano) in Milan, northern Italy, 25 May 2020. Starting from 25 May 2020, the Frecce Tricolori will perform every day in the skies throughout Italy as part of the 74th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Italian Republic and to pay homage to the areas most affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The initiative will end on 02 June in Rome for the Republic Day (Italian National Day). Picture: EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI 7/11 Students wearing face masks sit in a classroom in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 25 May 2020, as schools reopened amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. At the end of an extraordinary meeting on 14 May about the evolution of the coronavirus disease in the country, the National Security Council (CNS) announced the reopening of preschool, primary and secondary schools for 25 May 2020. However, the state of emergency and movement restriction measures are maintained until 31 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA 8/11 A taxi drives past coronavirus billboard along Rivonia Road at Morningside in Johannesburg, 25 May 2020, on the 60th day of national lockdown. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/11 Urban artist Pedro Lopez poses for a picture, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 23 May 2020 (issued 24 May 2020). Pedro Lopez had to close his own business due to low sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now busks as he looks for a way to make money to support his family. Picture: EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco 10/11 A Russian military vehicle drives along the M4 highway by the town of Tal Tamr on May 25, 2020, as Russian and US soldiers prepare to open up the road to civilian traffic between the border towns of Kobane and Tal Tamr for the first time since a Turkish-backed invasion last year saw the route closed. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP) 11/11 Syrian children play at a makeshift amusement park as they celebrate the Eid al-Fitr feast marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib, on May 24, 2020. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

