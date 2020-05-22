24 hours in pictures, 22 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in Pictures
A Tunisian girl models a protective face mask bearing the crest and colours of Tunisia’s Club Africain at the club store in the capital Tunis on May 22, 2020. Tunisia will reopen places of worship, restaurants and hotels from June 4, authorities announced Thursday, more than two months after closing them over the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening could be delayed if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the ministers of major projects, interior and religion told a press conference. / AFP / FETHI BELAID
Aerial picture showing gravediggers burying an allegedly COVID-19 victim at the Vila Formosa Cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 22, 2020. / AFP / NELSON ALMEIDA
A woman prepares to surf on the beach in Capbreton southwestern France, on May 22, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. Some beaches in France re-opened after two months of lockdown, but will be reserved only for water sports, swimming and walking. / AFP / Iroz Gaizka
MUNICH, GERMANY – MAY 22: Two young women carry their surf boards through the famous English Garden during the coronavirus crisis on May 22, 2020 in Munich, Germany. Germany has taken broad measures to ease lockdown restrictions and is lifting controls on its borders. At the same time popular anger against the restrictions from a wide variety of political creeds has been mounting over recent weeks. (Photo by Andreas Gebert/Getty Images)
A positive patient arriving at the highly controlled isolation rooms during a site visit by the Gauteng MEC. of Health, Bandile Masuku, Acting Social Development MEC, Panyaza Lesufi and Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya to the quarantine facility in Esselen Park near Tembisa, 22 May 2020. The expansive site has rooms for quarantine which is for people that have been exposed to the virus but are not positive and an seperate building with isolation rooms for people that are positive for the virus but not needing hospitalisation. Picture: Neil McCartney
SAPS members and other law enforcement agents confiscates counterfeit goods at GET MADIBA TRADING CENTER WHOLESALE AND RETAIL in Johannesburg CBD, 22 May 2020, as part of crime prevention and lock down regulations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
South African Minister of Police, Bheki Cele briefs media about lockdown regulations. Picture GCIS
Officials try to salvage the wreckage of the passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, at the crash scene in a residential area, in Karachi, Pakistan, 22 May 2020. A Pakistan International Airlines passenger flight with over 100 people on board crashed on 22 May as it was about to land near a residential area close to the airport in the port city of Karachi, a civil aviation official said. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A picture taken on May 22, 2020 shows a swan swimming with cygnets on the Ill River in Strasbourg, eastern France. / AFP / FREDERICK FLORIN
General view of blooming poppies (Papaver rhoeas) in a field near Pethohenye, western Hungary, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA
