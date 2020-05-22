24 hours in pictures, 22 May 2020

5/10

A positive patient arriving at the highly controlled isolation rooms during a site visit by the Gauteng MEC. of Health, Bandile Masuku, Acting Social Development MEC, Panyaza Lesufi and Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya to the quarantine facility in Esselen Park near Tembisa, 22 May 2020. The expansive site has rooms for quarantine which is for people that have been exposed to the virus but are not positive and an seperate building with isolation rooms for people that are positive for the virus but not needing hospitalisation. Picture: Neil McCartney