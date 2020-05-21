24 hours in pictures, 21 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in Pictures
Covid 19 inspired wall art has been painted on a house in Emmerentia, Johannesburg, 21 May 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula inside Reaya Vaya bus from Soweto to Johannesburg CBD, 22 May 2020, to inspect safety measures and preventing the spread of the Corona Virus on Rea Vaya buses & stations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A waiter wearing a protective face mask carries drinks to clients as he walks past a bulldog sculpture, at a reopened street cafe in the center of Kiev on May 21, 2020, as Ukraine partially lifts some restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. / AFP / Sergei SUPINSKY
This combination of pictures created on May 21, 2020 shows imams across Kosovo posing in empty mosques as Kosovo’s mosques have been closed since March 14 because of the spread of the COVID-19 disease and despite the celebrations of the muslim holy month of Ramadan. / AFP / Armend NIMANI
People enjoy the pleasant weather for Ascension Day while lounging on the banks of the River Amstel at the Park Somerlust in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 21 May 2020. Although restaurants and bars remain closed due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, many Amsterdamers have taken advantage of the Christian public holiday to head outdoors and bask in the sun. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
People in the shade of an umbrella on a lawn in Berlin, Germany, 21 May 2020, on a sunny day with temperatures of just over 20 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER
Vehicles are seen on a traffic jam as people arrive at a market area for shopping ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival in Karachi on May 21, 2020. / AFP / Rizwan TABASSUM
A woman buys jewelry at a bazaar ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival in Karachi on May 21, 2020. / AFP / Rizwan TABASSUM
A monkey is pictured at Blaavand Zoo near Bredmose in Denmark on May 21, 2020, as visitors are admitted again since lockdown restrictions are eased amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. Denmark OUT
/ AFP / Ritzau Scanpix / John Randeris HANSEN
An Iraqi medic takes a blood sample from the finger of a resident during a COVID-19 testing campagne in the capital Baghdad’s suburb of Sadr City on May 21, 2020, as part of measures taken by the authorities aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Certain neighbourhoods in the Iraqi capital Baghdad began a full lockdown for two weeks as of yesterday, in reaction to a spike in coronavirus infections since restrictions were relaxed. / AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
Owner Hans Hestbech poses for a picture at Blaavand Zoo near Bredmose in Denmark on May 21, 2020, as visitors are admitted again since lockdown restrictions are eased amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. Denmark OUT
/ AFP / Ritzau Scanpix / John Randeris HANSEN
Vehicles of the Iraqi army block the entrance to the capital Baghdad’s suburb of Sadr City on May 21, 2020, during a COVID-19 testing campagne as part of measures taken by the authorities aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Certain neighbourhoods in the Iraqi capital Baghdad began a full lockdown for two weeks as of yesterday, in reaction to a spike in coronavirus infections since restrictions were relaxed. / AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
