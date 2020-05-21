24 hours in pictures, 21 May 2020

10/12

An Iraqi medic takes a blood sample from the finger of a resident during a COVID-19 testing campagne in the capital Baghdad’s suburb of Sadr City on May 21, 2020, as part of measures taken by the authorities aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Certain neighbourhoods in the Iraqi capital Baghdad began a full lockdown for two weeks as of yesterday, in reaction to a spike in coronavirus infections since restrictions were relaxed. / AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE