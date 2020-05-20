24 Hours in pictures, 20 May 2020

8/10

Residents walk along a house on a flooded street heading to a shelter ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Amphan, in Dacope of Khulna district on May 20, 2020. Several million people were taking shelter and praying for the best on Wednesday as the Bay of Bengal’s fiercest cyclone in decades roared towards Bangladesh and eastern India, with forecasts of a potentially devastating and deadly storm surge. Authorities have scrambled to evacuate low lying areas in the path of Amphan, which is only the second “super cyclone” to form in the northeastern Indian Ocean since records began. / AFP / Munir uz Zaman