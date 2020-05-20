24 Hours in pictures, 20 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A railway staff checks temperature of a passenger as railway authorities resume the train operations, after the government eased coronavirus restrictive measures, in Karachi, Pakistan, 20 May 2020. Several countries around the world have started to ease COVID-19 pandemic lock-down restrictions in an effort to restart their economies and help people in their daily routines after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Hairdressers give haircuts to customers at a women’s beauty parlour after the government eased the nationwide lockdown previously imposed against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore on May 20, 2020. / AFP / Manjunath Kiran
Cashiers wear face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a supermarket in Bangkok on May 20, 2020. / AFP / Romeo GACAD
Artists of ballet of the Ukrainian National Opera during their first rehearsal with observance quarantine rules, after it easing in Kiev, Ukraine, 19 May 2020 (Issued on 20 May 2020). The Ukrainian government has issued a decree to start easing coronavirus restrictions from 11 May on. Several countries around the globe have started to ease COVID-19 lock-down restrictions in an effort to restart their economies and help people get back to their daily routines after the outbreak of COVID-19. EPA-EFE/VLADISLAV MUSIENKO
A Syrian brown bear eats and cools himself in the water on a hot day at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, Israel, 20 May 2020. According to weather forecast, an intense heatwave has hit the country and temperatures are expected to reach 45 degrees Celcius. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
The Carnival Magic cruise ship arrives to repatriate crew members in Dubrovnik, Croatia, 20 May 2020, after weeks of being stranded at sea because of the coronavirus Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Exterior view of the famous Shakespeare’s Globe theater in London, Britain, 20 May, 2020. According to news reports, Shakespeare’s Globe is calling for urgent funding to avoid insolvency. Meanwhile, the UK’s economy has suffered a 2-percent fall, its worst decline since the 2008 financial crash, due to the global effects of the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Residents walk along a house on a flooded street heading to a shelter ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Amphan, in Dacope of Khulna district on May 20, 2020. Several million people were taking shelter and praying for the best on Wednesday as the Bay of Bengal’s fiercest cyclone in decades roared towards Bangladesh and eastern India, with forecasts of a potentially devastating and deadly storm surge. Authorities have scrambled to evacuate low lying areas in the path of Amphan, which is only the second “super cyclone” to form in the northeastern Indian Ocean since records began.
/ AFP / Munir uz Zaman
A Colombian police officer sets a drone that measures body temperature, in an area of ??high contagion amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Residents paddle through waters after homes were flooded, as River Nzoia burst its banks due to heavy rainfall and the backflow from Lake Victoria, in Budalangi within Busia County, Kenya May 2, 2020. Picture taken May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
