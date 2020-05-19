24 Hours in pictures, 19 May 2020

11/11

A waitress serves guests at a table in a small greenhouse at the ‘Novy’s Brasserie’ Restaurant in Hagen, Germany, 18 May 2020 (issued 19 May 2020). After nearly two months of shutdown due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the restaurant ‘Novy’s Brasserie’ reopened with small greenhouses. Gastronome Thomas Bielefeld has built the glasshouses, for two to four guests in front of his restaurant, so that he can serve his guests outside and at a safe distance, regardless of the weather. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL