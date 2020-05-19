24 Hours in pictures, 19 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in Pictures
A gardener works on the Palace of Westminster and Big Ben at the Mini-Europe attraction park in Brussels, Belgium, 19 May 2020. The miniature theme park featuring the main sights of the 28 member countries of the European Union reopened after the winter season and set up border and Custom controls between United Kingdom and the EU, as the UK had left the bloc after 31 January. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Local residents line up patiently during a food handout by ‘Hunger has no religion group’ in Carination on day 53 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 May 2020. The origination feeds 1,500 people per day for six days a week. Food insecurity is one of the main issues facing the country since the start of lockdown. The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 46 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A visitor views a room at the Galleria Borghese museum in Rome on May 19, 2020, as it reopens while the country’s lockdown is easing after over two months, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. / AFP / Tiziana FABI
A Palestinian woman makes traditional sweets in the shape of coronavirus in preparation for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on May 19, 2020. / AFP / MOHAMMED ABED
An employee of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health labels a blood sample for an antibody test on the novel coronavirus she has taken before from Christoph Spieles, mayor of the municipality of Kupferzell, southern Germany, following a press conference to present the study “Corona Monitoring Local” on May 19, 2020. Kupferzell, that was one of the country’s novel coronavirus hotspots, is one four places where the Robert Koch Institute will study the spread of the virus. / AFP / POOL / Marijan Murat
Women eat outside after buying food for take away, near Saint-Eustache Church in Paris, on May 19, 2020, after France eased lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD
BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 19: Waiters wearing protective face masks stand at the entrance to Paris Bar restaurant during the coronavirus crisis on May 19, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. While restaurants in Berlin have been allowed to reopen since May 15, anecdotal evidence suggests customers have been slow to return in large numbers. Germany has taken broad measures to ease lockdown restrictions and is lifting controls on its borders. At the same time popular anger against the restrictions from a wide variety of political creeds has been mounting over recent weeks. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A serviceman of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear disinfects Moscow’s Leningradsky railway station on May 19, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. / AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Dancers of the Ballet du Rhin wear protective face masks during a training session in Mulhouse, eastern France, on May 19, 2020. The dancers of the Ballet de l’Opéra national du Rhin are among the first in France to have resumed training, under very strict conditions, forcing them to coordinate breath and mask. / AFP / SEBASTIEN BOZON
Doctor Dmitry Cheboksarov (L) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) works in the intensive care unit for the COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Vinogradov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow on May 17, 2020. / AFP / Dimitar DILKOFF
A waitress serves guests at a table in a small greenhouse at the ‘Novy’s Brasserie’ Restaurant in Hagen, Germany, 18 May 2020 (issued 19 May 2020). After nearly two months of shutdown due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the restaurant ‘Novy’s Brasserie’ reopened with small greenhouses. Gastronome Thomas Bielefeld has built the glasshouses, for two to four guests in front of his restaurant, so that he can serve his guests outside and at a safe distance, regardless of the weather. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
