24 hours in pictures, 14 May 2020

Samela, 23, poses for photos with a protective mask made by indigenous women of the Satere-Mawe ethnia, work making protective masks in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, 13 May 2020. The Satere Mawe indigenous people have abandoned their ancestral art to dedicate themselves to making masks after seeing their main source of income threatened with the arrival of the coronavirus in the state of Amazonas, one of the most hit by the pandemic in Brazil. Before the arrival of the pathogen, this indigenous people survived thanks to the sale of their handicrafts in Manaus, but with the preventive measures decreed by the regional authorities and the closure of businesses considered non-essential, they were forced to reinvent their economic activity. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES