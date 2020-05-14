24 hours in pictures, 14 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A man walks past an artwork by German artist Norm Abartig (@norm_abartig) and South African artist Nicholas Kerr aka Dekor One (@dekor) on day 46 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 May 2020. The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 46 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Samela, 23, poses for photos with a protective mask made by indigenous women of the Satere-Mawe ethnia, work making protective masks in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, 13 May 2020. The Satere Mawe indigenous people have abandoned their ancestral art to dedicate themselves to making masks after seeing their main source of income threatened with the arrival of the coronavirus in the state of Amazonas, one of the most hit by the pandemic in Brazil. Before the arrival of the pathogen, this indigenous people survived thanks to the sale of their handicrafts in Manaus, but with the preventive measures decreed by the regional authorities and the closure of businesses considered non-essential, they were forced to reinvent their economic activity. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES
Wild cows lie and stand on the sand at Mar e Sol beach in Porticcio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on May 13, 2020, as beaches is Corsica remain closed three days after France partially eased lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)
Homeless man Werner Wolter (58) reads a book in the back of his car that he and his partner Vanessa have been living in for the past two months near a railway track in Lyttelton on day 46 of the national lockdown following the government’s declaration of a National Disaster as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, in Pretoria, South Africa, 12 May 2020. Werner and thousands of others are amongst the most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus disease not having safe environments to live in for the national lockdown. There are an estimated 10,000 homeless in the Pretoria area, according to offical data. South Africa is under a national lockdown since 26 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
An employee wearing protective gear disinfects a shopping mall as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on May 13, 2020. (Photo by SILVIO AVILA / AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks before a meeting with the governors of Colorado and North Dakota in the Cabinet Room of the White House May 13, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
SANDF conduct foot patrols as Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko leads an awareness operation in Slovo Park Informal Settlement near Brixton, 14 May 2020. The operation included members of JMPD, SAPS, SANDF and well as Home Affairs. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Police conduct stop and searches as Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko leads an awareness operation in Slovo Park Informal Settlement near Brixton, 14 May 2020. The operation included members of JMPD, SAPS, SANDF and well as Home Affairs. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
An aerial view shows graduating students from the Ramon Power Y Giralt High School attending a symbolic graduation from their cars to maintain social distance at a parking lot in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, on May 13, 2020. The event was organized by the municipal government to congratulate the local graduates whose traditional ceremonies were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the condition of staying inside their vehicles. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)
Some of the thousands of residents from an informal settlement in Mooiplaas Spruit can be seen queueing to receive food parcels donated by the Spruit Forum and several NGO’s, 14 May 2020, in Pretoria. Social distancing was not practiced and many of the people have been queuing since the night before. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A red panda (Ailurus fulgens) in Silesian Zoological Garden in Chorzow, Poland, 13 May 2020. Zoological gardens in Poland are still closed to visitors due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, employees hope that they will be partially open soon for the visitors. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL
A woman with a mask is seen while walking next to a wall drawn with graffiti, this Wednesday in the tourist district of Lastarria, located in the center of Santiago, Chile 13 May 2020. The president of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, asked the society on Wednesday for ‘collaboration’ after the announcement that Santiago will enter a total quarantine, after having registered in the last 24 hours a rebound of 60% in new cases of COVID -19. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes
Filipino fishermen collect fish from a boat at a seaport in Navotas city, Philippines, 14 May 2020. According to latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) state weather bureau, Vongfong intensified into a typhoon, as it moved closer towards Eastern Visayas and the Bicol region, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up 190 kilometers per hour. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A skater wearing a face mask performs in the skatepark by the beach as Los Angeles County beaches reopen today amid the coronavirus pandemic in Venice, California, USA, 13 May 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
