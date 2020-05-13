24 hours in pictures, 13 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 A woman wearing a face mask raises her hands as she walks through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria on May 12, 2020. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 2/11 A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer gestures on May 13, 2020 at a man pleading for the release of a protester detained for breaching the lockdown regulations as she joined residents of Snake Park in Soweto at a demonstration against the electricity cuts. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 3/11 Health professionals hold balloons before releasing them as they honour health workers who have died of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, outside Sao Paulo University Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 12, 2020. The new coronavirus was circulating in Brazil in early February, weeks earlier than initially detected, and just before millions of people were partying in the streets for carnival, according to a new study. Brazil is the Latin American country hardest hit in the pandemic, with more than 11,500 deaths and 168,000 infections so far. Experts say under-testing means the real figures are probably far higher. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP) 4/11 Commuters walk to and from taxis at the Bara Taxi Rank on day 46 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 May 2020. One of the biggest in the country, the taxi rank, is vital for people to travel to and from work in the city. The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 46 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 5/11 People sit on the stairs in front of the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, on May 12, 2020, on the second day of France’s easing of lockdown measures in place for 55 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) 6/11 Residents stand outside their house during a food distribution organised by a charity in Vrededorp, Johannesburg, on May 12, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 7/11 This handout image courtesy of the US Navy shows the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels honoring frontline COVID-19 first responders and essential workers with formation flights over Chicago on May 12, 2020. “America Strong,” to be held in various US cities, recognizes healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the US Defense Department. (Photo by Chelsea Dietlin / US NAVY / AFP) 8/11 Founder of the Chinese Martial Arts and Health Centre Si Fu Marco Kavalieratos conducts an online class to his students in cities around the world from the centre in Cape Town, South Africa, 11 May 2020 (issued 12 May 2020). The Chinese Martial Arts and Health Centre has been teaching traditional styles of Kung Fu, Tai Chi and Chi Gung since 1986 in South Africa, UK and Australia. The school adapted its curriculum to an online system at the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The school premises in Cape Town has been adapted to an online content creating studio giving live virtual classes as well as creating detailed video content for students to continue their learning of this ancient martial art. Martial arts have been attributed to increased levels of fitness, immune system boosting and a stronger mind body integration which has proved extremely beneficial for practitioners around the world in lockdown. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 9/11 A farmer is silhouetted while working in seasonal cabbage harvesting amid the COVID-19 disease pandemic, in the village of Mamushe, Kosovo, 12 May 2020 (issued 13 May 2020). The Government of the Republic of Kosovo partly lifted the lockdown allowing some businesses to reopen in a move to ease some of the measures implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ 10/11 Statues of the Monumento das Bandeiras wear face masks in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 12, 2020, during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America, with 11,519 deaths so far. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) 11/11 This photo taken on May 12, 2020 shows staff members spraying disinfectant at a theatre as it prepares to reopen in Yantai in China’s eastern Shandong province. China’s top decision-making body has given the green light for cinemas, entertainment venues and sports facilities nationwide to reopen after several months of closures. (Photo by STR / AFP)

