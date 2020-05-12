24 hours in pictures, 12 May 2020

2/14

Homeless man Werner Wolter (58) reads a book next to one of the two cars he lives in with his partner Vanessa, for the past two months near a railway track in Lyttelton on day 46 of the national lockdown following the government’s declaration of a National Disaster as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, in Pretoria, South Africa, 12 May 2020. Werner and thousands of others are amongst the most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus disease not having safe environments to live in for the national lockdown. There are an estimated 10,000 homeless in the Pretoria area, according to offical data. South Africa is under a national lockdown since 26 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK