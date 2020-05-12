24 hours in pictures, 12 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Nurses observe International Nurses day at the Zone 17 Clinic, Stand no 62064, Sebokeng, 12 May 2020. The Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, the Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, together with MECs for Health in all 9 Provinces will held a special candlelight ceremony for all nurses in the country. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Homeless man Werner Wolter (58) reads a book next to one of the two cars he lives in with his partner Vanessa, for the past two months near a railway track in Lyttelton on day 46 of the national lockdown following the government’s declaration of a National Disaster as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, in Pretoria, South Africa, 12 May 2020. Werner and thousands of others are amongst the most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus disease not having safe environments to live in for the national lockdown. There are an estimated 10,000 homeless in the Pretoria area, according to offical data. South Africa is under a national lockdown since 26 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Gogo Muhlavasi a Traditional Healer can be seen in her Ndhumba (XiTsonga word meaning shrine), during a telephonic consultation, 12 May 2020, Diepsloot. She does more of her consultations telephonically now to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Tahitian 22 year-old Matahi Drollet, free professional surfer in action at Teahupoo off the coast of Tahiti in French Polynesia on May 11, 2020, on the first big swell since the end on April 30, of local lockdown measures in place to halt the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The spot of Teahupoo, on the Tahiti peninsula, has been chosen to host the surfing events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Suliane FAVENNEC / AFP)
Trapeze artists perform during a presentation without an audience of the Mexico’s Hermanos Gasca Circus, in Bogota, Colombia, 10 May 2020 (issued 11 May 2020). The circus world lives its worst days, but Hermanos Gasca, stranded in Bogota for almost two months due to the confinement against the coronavirus, refuses to lower the curtain and trusts that sooner rather than later the public will return to give life to the show. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
French free runner Johan Tonnoir practices on Trocadero Plaza with the Eiffel Tower in background in Paris on May 11, 2020 on the first day of France’s easing of lockdown measures in place for 55 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)
Concerned citizens and volunteers, wearing protective equipment and masks, help to clean up the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 12 May 2020. The river clean up is part of the ongoing work by NGO Hennops Revival which cleans the area at the Hennops River weir of trash. Given clearance from local authorities to clean the river during the lockdown the volunteers collected tons of trash. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Fashion designer Yr Johannsdottir poses for a photo wearing one of her masks at her studio in Reykjavik, Iceland on May 11, 2020. Throughout the pandemic the effectivness of masks have been under debate, but Icelandic designer Yr Johannsdottir’s knitted masks aren’t for protection but tries to encourage social distancing, by letting wearers hide behind scary tongues or fangs. (Photo by Jeremie RICHARD / AFP)
A woman looks at a mural of a health worker with wings holding a globe on International Nurses Day in Melbourne on May 12, 2020. As frontline hospital staff are constantly facing the risks from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the world is marking International Nurses Day, celebrated around the world every May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
An elderly woman holds a French flag as residents of Saint Mande celebrate the end of containment measures in the street and to thank medical and health care personnel amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Saint Mande, near Paris, France, 11 May 2020. France begins a gradual easing of lockdown measures and restrictions although the Covid-19 epidemic remains active. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
People wearing face masks walk past sculptures by Chinese artist Yue Minjun outside Beijing’s Today Art Museum on May 12, 2020. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
Demonstrators hurl stones at a passing Russian military armoured personnel carrier (APC) passing as part of a joint Turkish-Russian military patrol along the M4 highway, which links the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, near Ariha in Syria’s jihadist-controlled northwestern Idlib province on May 12, 2020. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)
A rescue worker stands in rough waters during the resumed search for missing water sports participants in The North Sea at Scheveningen, The Netherlands on May 12, 2020. The coastguard, police, fire brigade and KNRM are looking for potentially an additional three missing persons after May 11, when two surfers who were taken out of the sea have died. (Photo by Sem VAN DER WAL / ANP / AFP)
Newly-wed Italians Ester Concilio (L) and Rafaele Carbonelli kiss while wearing face masks following their wedding ceremony at the Briosco’s town hall, about 45 km ( 28 miles) north of Milan, on May 11, 2020 during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
