24 hours in pictures, 11 May 2020

People walk and sit on the Promenade des anglais avenue in Nice, French Riviera, on May 11, 2020, on the first day of the lift of lockdown measures set up on March 17 in France to curb the spread of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. People in France were able from today to walk outside without filling in a permit for the first time in nearly eight weeks, teachers will start to return to primary schools, and some shops, including hair salons, will reopen. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)