24 hours in pictures, 11 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/14
A view of Cosmos flowers in an open field outside Warden, South Africa, 10 May 2020. The flowers are early signs of the shift from summer to autumn. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
2/14
A street beggar named Freedom practices what he calls “socially distanced asking for help” at an intersection in Linden, 11 May 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
3/14
Iraqi protesters gather on the Al-Jumhuriyah bridge in the capital Baghdad on May 11, 2020, during an anti-government demonstration. Modest anti-government rallies resumed in some Iraqi cities Sunday, clashing with security forces and ending months of relative calm just days after Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi’s government came to power. The protests first erupted in Baghdad and Shiite-majority southern cities in October, demanding an end to corruption and unemployment and an overhaul of the ruling class. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
4/14
A group of recyclers can be seen with their trolleys taking stock along a road in Centurion, 11 May 2020. This group started working again today since the beginning of the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/14
A man enjoys a snack on the terrace of a cafe in Kiev on May 11, 2020, as Ukraine partially lifts some restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. From May 11, 2020 Ukrainians will be allowed to visit outdoor cafes, beauty salons, dental clinics, parks and squares, after months-long closures aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
6/14
Vendors tend to vegetables for sale at the Yeoville Market in Johannesburg, on May 11, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
7/14
People walk and sit on the Promenade des anglais avenue in Nice, French Riviera, on May 11, 2020, on the first day of the lift of lockdown measures set up on March 17 in France to curb the spread of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. People in France were able from today to walk outside without filling in a permit for the first time in nearly eight weeks, teachers will start to return to primary schools, and some shops, including hair salons, will reopen. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)
8/14
A couple kisses for a photographer during their pre-nuptial pictorial in front of the St. Joseph’s Church in Beijing on May 11, 2020. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)
9/14
A foreign migrant mends his trousers inside a building in the Kwa Mai Mai area in Johannesburg, on May 10, 2020. – Over 50 people, residents of the same building and mostly foreign nationals are currently unemployed because of the lockdown imposed by the South African authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Dozen of the foreign nationals are unable to feed themselves, as the only charity providing them with food has not brought any in several days. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
10/14
Marina Passerini, owner of the ” I peli di Fido ” pet grooming shop, wearing a protective mask use scissors to cut fur’s of Zip a poodle dog, after re-opened her shop in Rome,on May 11, 2020, following two months closure due to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
11/14
A waitress wearing a face mask works at a terrace bar near the Cathedral in Palma de Mallorca on May 11, 2020, as Spain moved towards easing its strict lockdown in certain regions. Spaniards returned to outdoor terraces at cafes and bars as around half of the country moved to the next phase of a gradual exit from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
12/14
Indian fishermen at work in the Brahmaputra River during the relaxation of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Guwahati, Assam, India 11 May 2020. The Indian government announced lockdown extension for two weeks until May 17 with new relaxation action plan for Red, Orange and Green Zones but people still seeking clarity from local authorities as the third phase of the countrywide lockdown begins to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
13/14
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes for a walk in St James’ park in London, Britain, 11 May 2020. Britons are now in their seventh week of lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
14/14
A cow takes interest in a mountainbiker as he takes a selfie at Samerberg Bikepark in Samerberg, Germany, 11 April 2020. Due to the gradual relaxation of the lockdown restrictions imposed in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the German Federal State of Bavaria has eased its restrictions on public life. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
