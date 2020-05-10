48 hours in pictures, 10 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/8 A totally deserted Durban beach front is seen with no humans on it on day 43 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 May 2020. The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 43 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. The beach front has been totally closed to the public other than in the 3 hours of exercise time from 6-9am in the morning. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/8 A owl is seen in the Guapiles area, east of San Jose, Costa Rica, 07 May 2020 (Issued 09 May 2020). This Saturday the international day of migratory birds is celebrated. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas 3/8 A woman wearing a face mask walks at a square of a park in Yokohama on May 10, 2020. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) 4/8 Fredie Blom (L) is helped up by one of his wife’s daughters as he celebrates his 116th birthday at his home in Delft, near Cape Town, on May 8, 2020. According to ‘Oupa’ (grandfather) Fredie and his identity card, he was born in 1904, making him one of the oldest men in the world. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 5/8 An Iraqi protester wears a face mask during an anti-government demonstration on Al-Jumhuriyah bridge in the capital Baghdad, on May 10,2020. Modest anti-government rallies resumed in some Iraqi cities today, clashing with security forces and ending months of relative calm just days after Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi’s government came to power. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) 6/8 A man climbs on a cave roof in order to bolt a new climbing route in Emin Aga valley in Epirus region, Ioannina, Greece, 09 May 2020 (Issued on 10 May 2020). Picture: EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS 7/8 A girl rides her bike at La Chopera Park in the village of Talamanca de Jarama, Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2020. Spain is currently in Phase Zero of a four-phase de-escalation plan to lift lockdown restrictions that were implemented due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Phase Zero started on 04 May 2020, but moves to the next stage will depend on the health situation in each of the country’s provinces. Picture: EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen 8/8 Members of the public practice gymnastics at St James Park, London, Britain, 10 May 2020. Britons are now in their sixth week of lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Countries around the world take measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.