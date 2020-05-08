24 hours in pictures, 8 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 A worker moves bunches of flowers inside the Multiflora warehouse in Johannesburg, on May 8, 2020. Multiflora is a specialised flower auction space where some 300 million flower stems are auctioned and sold into the flower market in South Africa. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 2/11 People sitting in separate perspex cubicles react as they bid for flowers during an action inside the Multiflora warehouse in Johannesburg, on May 8, 2020. Multiflora is a specialised flower auction space where some 300 million flower stems are auctioned and sold into the flower market in South Africa. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 3/11 Children can be seen qeueing in the Munsieville township for meals cooked daily by the Sonders family, 7 May 2020, in Krugersdorp. Ingriedents and food parcels are sponsored by African Lighthouse and is then prepared and handed out to the Munsieville community. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/11 A zenith aerial view of olive trees next to a field of yellow rapeseed flowers near Chiusure, Tuscany, central Italy, 05 May 2020 (issued 08 May 2020). The Valdorcia region, with its landscape’s distinctive aesthetics, is part of the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI 5/11 This handout pictured made available by FC Barcelona shows Barcelona’s French forward Antoine Griezmann attending a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi on May 8, 2020 as Spain prepares to ease its tough lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The Spanish government announced a deconfinement plan for professional footballers which initially allowed them to train separate from each other, with a maximum of six players on a field. (Photo by Miguel RUIZ / FC BARCELONA / AFP) 6/11 (L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the current president of the Bundesrat (upper house of parliament) and Brandenburg’s state premier Dietmar Woidke and Andreas Vosskuhle, President of Germany’s Constitutional Court, attend a wreath laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2020. Europe and the United States mark 75 years since the end of World War II on Friday, May 8, 2020 in a sombre mood as the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of elaborate ceremonies even as Berlin declares an exceptional holiday for the first time. (Photo by HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL / AFP) 7/11 Iraqi children play with a toy gun in the northern city of Mosul on May 8, 2020 during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan as Iraq eases restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) 8/11 A resident of Plot 323 in Wilgespruit, Johannesburg, pauses on May 08, 2020 in front of a wooden shack during a ministerial visit aimed to ensure that the vulnerable residents of the informal settlement are soon properly accommodated in temporary residential units. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 9/11 Cheerleaders cheer on the teams as they enter the ground during Taiwan’s professional baseball league (CPBL) game between Fubon Guardians and the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City on May 8, 2020. (Photo by HSU Tsun-hsu / AFP) 10/11 Royal Navy veteran, Charles Medhurst (C) stands outside his decorated house during a two minute silence on the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day in Greenwich, London, Britain, 08 April 2020. Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, celebrates Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender during World World II on 08 May 1945. Britain held a two minute silence to mark the Victory Day amid the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES 11/11 The newborn elephant walks outside for the first time in its enclosure at the in the Amsterdam zoo Artis in AMsterdam, the Netherlands, 08 May It is the fifth calf of mother Thong Tai, the matriarch of the herd of Asian elephants in Artis Zoo. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

