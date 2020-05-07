24 hours in pictures, 7 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
City of Johannesburg MMC of Housing Mlungisi Mabaso was in Denver to receive donations of food from various charities at the Denver Men’s Hostel in Denver, 7 May 2020, to be distributed among the many families who live there. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A Buddhist devotee prays during Vesak day, the most important festival for Buddhists, as the country remains under a 24-hour curfew imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Bellanwila Temple in Colombo on May 7, 2020. Buddhist temples usually overflow with devotees on Vesak day which marks the birth, enlightenment and the passing away of the Buddha. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP)
Men line up at a food distribution centre in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD, on May 6, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
TJ Bryant, the owner of Railways Cafe can be seen in the aeroponic greenhouse where they grow vegatables, 6 May 2020, Centrion. The vegeatables are then prepared and shared with homeless in the area, orphanages, informal traders and musicians at Gold Reef City, they feed 700 individuals. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Swiss Guards wearing a protective face masks stand guard at an entrance of the Vatican, 06 May 2020. Italy entered the second phase of its COVID-19 coronavirus emergency on 04 May with the start of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures that have been in force for 55 days. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Commuters adhere to physical distancing measures while queuing at the Germiston Taxi Rank, near Johannesburg, on May 7, 2020, in compliance with the Stage 4 national lockdown regulation declared by the South African Government on May 1, 2020. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)
A small real revolver that was seized by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, in 2019 at a Dutch airport, in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, 06 May 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL
The Blue Angels do a fly over past a bowler hat sculpture by artist Keith Turman and around the city in Dallas, Texas, USA, 06 May 2020. US President Donald J. Trump ordered US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds to conduct flyovers ‘to salute frontline COVID-19 responders’, according to a US Navy statement. Picture: EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH
Quiz master Tommie Lehmkuhl and his partner Andre Muller during the launch of Zoom Quiz Game Show for the blind on May 07, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. According to a media release, in an attempt to create an opportunity for communication and interaction with other people, Blind SA launched a Quiz Game Show using Zoom. The show will have five participants competing with each other. Tommie and Andre talked about how technology like the Iphone, Uber and the Gautrain have changed their life. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A man carrying groceries and wearing a face mask walks past a mural by Corie Mattie that reads ‘Cancel Plans Not Humanity’ amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 May 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
An image taken with a drone showing boats moored at the Manly marina in Brisbane, Australia, 07 May 2020. While restrictions due to the COVID-19 disease and coronavirus pandemic have now eased in Queensland, playgrounds and swimming pools remain off limits. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN PELED
A man does acrobatics on Misericordia beach, in Malaga, Spain, 06 May 2020 (issued on 07 May 2020). Spanish authorities opened the beaches amid a a process of de-escalating coronavirus restrictions. Spain is carrying out the de-escalation phase at different speeds depending on health situation in each province.
Picture: EPA-EFE/Jorge Zapata
Steven Smith, a Scientology Volunteer Minister, sprays a taxi with disinfectant at the Bree taxi rank in Newtown, Johannesburg, on May 7, 2020 during a sanitisation drive organised by the religious movement. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
View of a couple of hyacinth macaws in the Sao Paulo Zoo, Brazil, 05 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). More than two thousand animals in the Sao Paulo Zoo, the largest in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America, reign amid the silence of the quarantine, while their caretakers double precautions to avoid contagion of coronavirus, especially among cats and primates. The Sao Paulo Zoo was closed on 21 March as part of the strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19. Picture: EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra
