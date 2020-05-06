24 hours in pictures, 6 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/8 Yoga teacher Siri Ajeet Dipuo Banda’s niece, has some fun trying ‘tree pose’ outside the family house in the Alexandra Township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 06 May 2020. The Yoga4alex program has been running for 9 years and aims to bring the ancient spiritual practice of yoga to the high density township to help the young deal with the pressures of life and help them grow. Yoga4alex have been running daily yoga classes via mobile phones so that the students can practice safely at home and adhere to the strict lockdown rules imposed by the government. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/8 A firefighter (C) sprays water to control a fire broke out at a warehouse in New Delhi on May 6, 2020. – No casualty reported after a major fire broke out at a scrap warehouse early on May 6 in the capital city. (Photo by AFP) 3/8 A cleaning worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects a street in Xochimilco, in Mexico City, on May 5, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) 4/8 Cape fur seals (Arctocephalus pusillus), cormorants (Phalacrocorax capensis) and African penguins (Spheniscus demersus) lounge on a rocky beach on Seal Island, an important feeding area for white sharks, in False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 05 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). An ecological survey of False Bay revealed an abundance of marine life with a large variety of species active there. Scientists studied the effects that the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and related lockdown measures may have had on this coastal ecosystem. Initial findings indicated improved air quality in the bay and a proliferation of fish activities near the surface. Species observed included Bryde’s whales, Cape fur seals, octopuses, hammerhead sharks, southern giant petrels, African penguins and cormorants. Located on the country’s Atlantic coast, False Bay extends between the Hottentots Holland Mountains and Cape Point, in the far southwest of South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 5/8 People queue to receive food during a distribution organised by the local Muslim organisation Ghous-e-aazam Welfare, in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD, on May 5, 2020 as the country fight against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 6/8 A care worker wearing protective gloves and mask takes care of giraffes at the zoologic park “Planete Sauvage” in Saint-Pere-en-Retz, outside Nantes, on May 6, 2020, on the 51st day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) 7/8 Steven Da Costa of France, world champion in Karate and qualified for the Olympics 2021 trains on the terrace at the family home on May 5, 2020 in Mont Saint Martin, eastern France, on the 50th day of a lockdown across France aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new coronavirus. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 8/8 Vendors sell watermelons at a fruit market in Peshawar on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.